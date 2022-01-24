A group of citizens delivered a petition to place recreational marijuana on the November ballot on Monday, Jan. 24, to City Clerk Sarah Johnson's office. An earlier attempt to deliver the petition was unsuccessful, because Johnson wanted to explain circumstances surrounding the process.
The measure would change the City Charter, meaning petition circulation time will span only 90 days and require more than 30,000 signatures. Had advocates chosen to go the route of an initiated ordinance, they would have had 180 days to gather roughly 19,000 signatures of qualified electors of the city.
Johnson advised Cliff Black, an attorney who's long worked with the marijuana industry, and Karlie Van Arnam, a local business owner, that if the petition was presented on Jan. 24, it likely would lead to a special election, rather that be placed on the November general election.
But the committee's campaign consultant, Anthony Carlson, tells the Indy that's not necessarily true, because timing depends on the procedural steps to come.
Those include clearance by an Initiative Review Committee, which tweaks the ballot title's language, and the Title Board, which determines whether the ballot title meets all the city's code and charter requirements.
It's an important point, because a special election could cost the city hundreds of thousands of dollars. Even placing the measure on the November ballot carries a cost to the city, if there's no other city question on the ballot, because the city has to bear its share of the cost of that election.
In a news release, the group noted that when Amendment 64 passed in 2012, Colorado Springs residents approved recreational marijuana by more than 3,000 votes. Despite that, local officials have failed to enact legislation that would permit recreational sales, pushing customers to buy in Manitou Springs, which has the only two recreational marijuana stores in El Paso County, or Pueblo or Denver.
As a result, the city has lost an estimated $150 million in tax revenue in the last 10 years, advocates say.
The measure proposed by the group, led by Black, would legalize the sale of recreational marijuana only by shops who currently are licensed to sell medical marijuana, with sales of both taking place under the same roof, and limit the number of recreational shops.
The measure, which would impose a 5 percent tax on sales, along with regular city, county and state sales taxes, also specifies how the tax money would be spent: mental health services, PTSD programs for veterans and public safety. (Manitou Springs imposes a 10-percent tax on recreational marijuana sales.)
“It’s hard to believe just how much tax revenue politicians have robbed our city of over the past decade,” Black said in the release. “Recreational marijuana is 100% legal for every single adult living in the city. Yet the city gets none of the benefits."
He said the Manitou Springs stores are the most profitable recreational marijuana stores in the state, due to lack of competition and "an abundance of demand." Why should Springs residents help fund roads and other projects in Manitou Springs through marijuana taxes, the group asks.
Black said he decided to spearhead the effort after working with City Council for years to devise a ballot measure without success.
"We've tried to work with the City Council numerous years," he said, "to get language that's acceptable to both sides, and can't get City Council to put it on the ballot."
“When Colorado began adult-use sales of cannabis in 2014, we anticipated that our local officials would respect the will of the voters and craft a regulatory structure allowing recreational sales,” Karlie Van Arnam, a mother, small business owner and former city council candidate, said in the release. “But instead, year after year, politicians have declined to provide a regulatory structure to collect precious tax revenue for our city. Today, Colorado Springs residents are taking this decision back into our own hands to finally give ourselves the choice to vote on allowing recreational sales in our community.”
Jimmy Garrison, a veteran and founder of the PTSD retreat and camp for veterans Lost Creek Ranch, said in the release, “It's time for Colorado Springs to catch up with the times and make sure we're keeping the tax revenues that rightfully belong to the people of Colorado Springs. "As a veteran, I'm thrilled to see that a portion of these tax revenues will support our American heroes and my fellow veterans who paid a price for their service and now struggle with PTSD."
The measure also calls for all revenue generated by recreational marijuana sales to be subject to an annual citizens audit to ensure that money is being spent where voters approved. A citizen oversight board would be created should the measure pass.
Schuyler Foerster, educator, consultant, civic activist and retired military officer, is also an elector. "This measure allows us to take recreational marijuana out of the illicit market plus send significant tax revenues to support our city’s 80,000 veterans, strengthen our region’s mental health capabilities and enhance public safety," he said in the release. "It’s a choice Colorado Springs residents can—and should—make for themselves.”
Here's a list of voters petitioning the city:
- Cliff Black, local resident and attorney
- Karlie Van Arnam, local resident and small business owner
- Schuyler Foerster, educator, consultant, civic activist and retired military officer
- Rachel Beisel, entrepreneur, CEO of Leadout Sales
- Sue Prendinger, retired social worker and child abuse investigator
Those who want to get involved to bring recreational cannabis sales to Colorado Springs can visit YourchoiceCoS.org.
Mayor John Suthers and a majority of City Council oppose legalizing recreational marijuana within the city limits. In fact, that was one of the questions put to applicants to replace Skorman. Stephannie Fortune, who was sworn into office on Jan. 24, said she opposes it.
Among the chief reasons cited by Council and Suthers is the large military presence in Colorado Springs. They allege the military community opposes legalized pot for recreational purposes, although the Manitou stores are readily accessible, and military members are already barred from using pot by federal law.
Council worked with the local marijuana industry in the recent past to come up with a way to legislate legalization but no ballot measure ever materialized due to disputes over who would be authorized to sell marijuana and how many licenses would be issued. Some medical marijuana stores opposed a measure that would not allow them to license as a recreational sales outlet under the same roof.
The campaign, if the measure is validated with adequate signatures for the ballot, is likely to be among the most expensive in city history. The mayor and others who oppose recreational marijuana are likely to call for funding for an opposition campaign from their allies, such as large contractors, developers and members of the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC. While the Chamber has run campaigns for tax increases sought by the mayor, it's unclear whether it would have a hand in the anti-recreational marijuana campaign.
Asked about the possibility of a flood of money opposing the ballot measure, Carlson said, "We're ready," suggesting proponents will also pony up significant funds for its campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.