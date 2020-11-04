The number of inmates at El Paso County's Criminal Justice center testing positive for COVID-19 has exploded in recent days, reaching 693 inmates, the Sheriff's Office announced in a news release issued at 6 p.m. Nov. 3.
In addition, 62 Sheriff’s Office staff members have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.
The office issued a news release stating it's "committed to the safety, security, and well-being of inmates who remain incarcerated at the El Paso County Jail," and has not wavered from that commitment.
However, as cases soared in El Paso County over the last two months, the Sheriff's Office put in place extra precautions "over the course of the last couple weeks" to minimize exposure. It did not describe those precautions in the news release.
Until the last few days the jail population, in its entirety, was not tested for COVID-19.
Instead, the Sheriff's Office worked with El Paso County Public Health to coordinate a response and implement emergency operating plans as COVID-19 began to spread.
That response, the release said, led to positive tests for only three inmates and 11 staff members between March and mid-October.
"Beginning October 26, the Sheriff’s Office reported eight lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 to our staff across varying assignments. On October 27, the Sheriff’s Office announced two more deputies who work at the Jail, and eight inmates had lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Because of these cases, the Sheriff’s Office triggered an aggressive, prioritized COVID-19 testing schedule, which was and continues to be implemented for staff and inmates," the release said.
Then, on Nov. 1, the Sheriff's Office requested the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) deploy a "rapid response team" comprised of the Colorado National Guard to help conduct widespread testing in the jail. That effort collected 1,028 samples, leading to the finding of 693 inmates and 62 staff having tested positive as of Nov. 3.
"Recognizing that this is an at-risk population considering the density of people living within close quarters, this testing strategy aims to quickly identify and further mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within the El Paso County Jail," the release said. "Test results are used to implement appropriate isolation and cohort recommendations quickly."
Without elaborating, the release said "some very restrictive housing measures" had been implemented based on "scientific data, medical guidance, and industry best practices."
So far, no inmates have required hospitalization, but rather the county's for-profit jail medical contractor, WellPath, is treating them at the medical unit.
The release also promised continued testing.
When the pandemic hit, El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder reduced the jail population from about 1,600 to 1,000 inmates, but since then the head count has crept up to the 1,200 range.
During a media briefing on Nov. 4, Rachel Herlihy, epidemiologist with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, said the jail numbers will not be included in the community's COVID case count, because the jail and other residential settings house residents who are contained and don't come and go. However, the infections among sheriff's staff will be counted, because they do circulate within the community.
Herlihy and others reminded people that the state's numbers are soaring, which will eventually add to hospitalizations and place people with other conditions needing hospitalization at risk of not getting necessary treatment.
They reminded residents to practice social distancing, wear masks and wash their hands and not interface with groups of people outside small circles and their families.
Heading into the holidays, they said, the temptation will be to resume normal associations at parties and gatherings, but that's a formula for disaster.
"Case rates are going up in all age groups," Dr. Jon Samet, dean of the Colorado School for Public Health, said. "It’s not just older people in the hospital. Younger people are in hospital and middle aged people are in the hospital."
If transmission control drops, he predicted the state would exceed its hospital capacity by Christmas. "We're heading into the holidays on a steep curve," he said. "This could make the situation even worse."
On Nov. 4, El Paso County dialed back to more restrictions in which fewer people are allowed in buildings such as restaurants. Click here to see details of those rules.
The CDPHE also announced on Nov. 4 that it's COVID-19 dashboard is now available in Spanish.
State officials also said up to 19 counties' COVID numbers are getting dangerously close to those that would trigger new stay-at-home orders. The state can impose such orders if counties' mitigation policies fail to achieve drops in case counties and infection rates.
Dr. Leon Kelly, El Paso County’s coroner and chief medical examiner, offered the following statement via email:
"The critical situation in the jail is the direct consequence of out of control community spread. The public health guidance and effort of the jail staff and inmates has been largely successful in keeping the virus out of the jail and greatly limiting spread when it did make its way inside. However, no plan can prevent spread at the community rates we are currently seeing.
"Unfortunately, we also know in household or congregate settings including college dorms, nursing homes, or jails we have about a 50% transmission rate. It’s nearly impossible to prevent spread once it enters one of these facilities. This has far reaching ramifications to the justice system, our healthcare capacity, and broader community as individuals who are quarantined or even infectious are released from the jail.
"The community must understand that these rising case numbers have effects beyond the possibility for further restrictions but are harbingers of immense challenges ahead for our entire city including schools, businesses, government infrastructure, construction and the broader economy. The current trends are unsustainable across the community in every sector of our lives," Kelly said. "Without dramatic and immediate changes in individual behavior, we are on a perilous course."