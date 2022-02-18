This blog has been updated with a comment from John Spears.
The head of the Pikes Peak Library District is leaving to take the top job at the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, with 36 locations, in western New York. The district announced in a Feb. 18 release that Chief Librarian and CEO John Spears had resigned effective April 1 after more than six years with the district.
Spears resignation comes just days after City Council appointed two conservative members to the library board, bypassing reappointment of the long-serving member Wayne Vanderschuere.
Asked if his departure is connected to those appointments, Spears said in a statement to the Indy:
“The process surrounding how these appointments occurred was extremely contentious and pointed to the changes that are happening in our community such as the recent school board elections. It is my hope that the values that define a library such as freedom of expression, freedom of thought, and freedom of speech will continue to be honored. I look forward to moving to a community where they are not under threat.”
Spears has directed PPLD, with 16 locations, three mobile library services and a large online hub of resources, since 2016. The district has a staff of more than 400 people and 550 volunteers.
During his tenure, PPLD eliminated overdue fines for most library materials, opened Calhan Library to expand access in rural parts of the service area, established a co-location partnership between Manitou Springs Library and the Manitou Art Center, and revived Knights of Columbus Hall as a community space in Downtown Colorado Springs, PPLD said in a release.
In addition, the district launched a food industry training program and student-access partnerships with local school districts. Two new public services were introduced as well — a social worker on staff to help patrons navigate community resources during difficult times, and as a service that broadly focuses on equity, diversity and inclusion to ensure all feel welcome using the library, including those with disabilities, older adults, people of color and different faiths, and military service members, families and veterans.
“It’s been a great honor to lead PPLD and its dedicated staff through times of uncertainty, change, growth and opportunity,” Spears said in the release. “With those serving on the Board of Trustees and PPLD’s leadership team, I’m confident there will be a smooth transition and staff will continue to connect people with what they need to improve their lives and the Pikes Peak region.”
His numerous accomplishments supported PPLD in receiving the prestigious four-star rating from the Library Journal for several years, in addition to being awarded “District of the Year” by the Special District Association of Colorado in 2019, the release noted.
“The Board of Trustees is beyond grateful to John for his leadership, commitment and achievements during his tenure with our Library District,” shared Dr. Ned Stoll, president of PPLD’s board. “John has positioned us for continued success in the future, where all residents of El Paso County can access information, resources, services and opportunities. We wish him all the best in his new state, city and role.”
PPLD’s board of trustees will appoint Teona Shainidze Krebs as interim chief librarian and CEO. She currently serves as the library’s chief public services officer and deputy chief librarian.
Spears departure follows Council's split vote on Feb. 8 to appoint Aaron Salt, elected as part of a conservative slate to the Academy District 20 school board last fall, and Erin Bents, also viewed as a conservative. Salt has said he wants to remove certain "objectionable" materials from the juvenile and youth sections.
Newly appointed City Councilor Stephannie Fortune voted with the majority to put the appointees in office on a 6-3 vote after her predecessor Richard Skorman opposed them, creating a 5-4 vote last fall. Six votes are required.
Councilor Nancy Henjum called the appointments "concerning" and may undermine the library's core values of accessibility, inclusivity and First Amendment protections, she said.