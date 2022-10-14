A lot of ink and electrons were dedicated this week to the designation of Colorado's Camp Hale as a national monument.
President Joe Biden used the Antiquities Act to designate the 53,800-acre area as Camp Hall-Continental Divide National Monument. He made a trip to Colorado on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to sign the declaration.
By Friday, Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, along with Rep. Joe Neguse, all from Colorado, were still celebrating, issuing a release about their op-ed that appeared in the Vail Daily.
Colorado lawmakers have been trying to preserve Camp Hale since at least 2018, and Bennet said in a release he had delivered "dozens and dozens" of letters from Coloradans to the president in support of the designation.
But not everyone is cheering.
The Ute Tribe called the designation a "disgrace" to the ancestors of the tribe, The Center Square reported on Oct. 14.
"Camp Hale was the home of the Ute Indian Tribe's Uncompahgre Band before it was forced off the land in 1880, according to a news release from the Ute Indian Tribe Business Committee. The Ute Tribe now resides on reservations in northeastern Utah," the nonprofit news site reported.
The report said the tribe learned about naming Camp Hale a national monument four days before Biden's Wednesday news conference and that Biden worked with other tribes but didn't give the Utes time to engage.
"It is a disgrace to our ancestors to exclude the Tribe in the care and protection of these burial sites," members of the business committee said in a news release, The Center Square reported. "We are shocked that 200 years later, nothing has changed. This unlawful action by the president today is a desecration of our ancestors that remain buried on our homelands."
"While the President is out here in Colorado on our traditional homelands, his administration is refusing to address ongoing attacks on our current homelands in Utah," members of the business committee said. "First they took our lands in Colorado, and now they won't address our lands at home."
Shaun Chapoose, chairman of the Ute Indian Tribe Business Committee and Uncompahgre Band Member, told Center Square the monuments are "an abomination and demonstrate manifest disregard and disrespect of the Ute Indian Tribe's treaty rights and sovereign status as a federally recognized Indian Tribe." The tribe plans to ask Congress to hold hearings about their concerns.
Nevertheless, Hickenlooper said in a release: "Camp Hale is being protected thanks to the efforts of 10th Mountain Division veterans and local Coloradans who want to see these historic, breathtaking lands protected for generations to come.
“From the beginning, Senator Bennet’s CORE Act has been about helping communities protect their public lands. Today’s designation continues that effort,” he said
Conservationists also cheered the designation.
Kelly Nordini, CEO of Conservation Colorado, noted in a release that the organization had been working for over a decade to establish permanent protections for the area. "Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, and Congressman Joe Neguse have done Colorado proud with their leadership to protect these landscapes for generations to come. Thank you President Biden for making this your first, of hopefully many to come, monument designations that protect the places people love and boost local economies.”
Likewise, Jennifer Rokala, executive director of the Center for Western Priorities, hailed the move in a release and then challenged Biden to do more.
“Today’s proclamation is a down payment on President Biden’s America the Beautiful initiative," she said in a release. "Protecting 30 percent of America’s lands and waters by the end of the decade will require using every tool available, and the Antiquities Act is one of the most important. That’s why communities from Texas to California, Nevada to New York, are asking President Biden to keep protecting American landscapes."
“Designating the Camp Hale-Continental Divide landscape as a national monument and conserving the Thompson Divide is a victory for Colorado and the protection of public lands,” said Beau Kiklis, Conservation Colorado’s public lands campaign manager. “This designation honors our 10th Mountain Division and WWII veterans who trained at this historic site and permanently protects some of our state’s most beautiful public lands for generations to come.”