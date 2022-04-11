Once again, Mayor John Suthers is sticking with the familiar in appointing a new Colorado Springs Police Department chief.
The mayor announced via news release on April 11 that Deputy Chief Adrian Vasquez, who's been serving as interim chief, will be nominated to become the permanent chief.
“Interim Chief Vasquez offers Colorado Springs a long history of experience in law enforcement and deep ties within the community,” Suthers said in the release. “Adrian understands both the challenges and opportunities to serve our city, and he brings a strong commitment to continually improving CSPD’s high performance and relationships.”
Vasquez replaces Vince Niski, longtime CSPD officer who recently retired. Niski was chosen by Suthers to succeed Pete Carey, another longtime officer of the CSPD who retired from the department in February 2018. (Carey then served as El Paso County undersheriff, and more recently was hired to oversee court security and other issues for the county.)
In addition, Colorado Springs Fire Chief Randy Royal, a long serving firefighter, was chosen by Suthers to succeed Ted Collas when he retired in recent years.
Vasquez joined CSPD in 1995, after serving in the United States Air Force for 9½ years. Vasquez has served in the Sand Creek Division, the Metro, Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence (Metro VNI) Division and on the DEA Task Force. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2011, where he served in Patrol before transferring to the Violent Crimes Section where he oversaw the Homicide, Assault, Robbery and Victim Advocacy Units.
Vasquez was promoted to commander in 2016 when he was assigned to the Stetson Hills Division. In 2017, he was transferred to the Specialized Enforcement Division where he oversaw the Tactical Operations Section, Patrol Support Section and Protective Security Section. In April of 2019, he was promoted to deputy chief where he has oversight of the Patrol Operations Bureau and later became the deputy chief of the Operations Support Bureau.
Vasquez holds a bachelor of science degree in sociology from Colorado State University and a master’s degree in criminal justice from UCCS. He is a graduate of the Center for Creative Leadership and the FBI National Academy, Session 267.
The city's release says Vasquez's selection follows a national search process. His nomination by the mayor must be confirmed by the Colorado Springs City Council.