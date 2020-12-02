The Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region (COPPeR) has re-established The Virtual First Friday Challenge, meant to help local galleries make money in light of increased COVID-19 restrictions.
“When patrons make a remote purchase of $25 or more at any of the businesses listed at PeakRadar.com/FirstFriday, the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region will gift an extra $25 to the business owner to help pay the bills,” according to a news release from the Downtown Partnership. Only purchases made between 5 and 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4 are eligible for the challenge.
The release states that gallery sales were lower in November than at any other point since in-person First Friday receptions resumed in July. While some galleries remain open at limited capacity, many will upload pre-recorded or livestreamed videos on peakradar.com/FirstFriday, where shoppers can also find links to the galleries’ inventories.