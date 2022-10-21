A District Court judge has dismissed a criminal charge in a voting case against State Sen. Pete Lee, D-Colorado Springs.
Lee, at the behest of the 4th Judicial District District Attorney Michael Allen's Office, was indicted in early August on one count of providing false information about his residence, a class 5 felony.
But the case has been dismissed, KRDO and other outlets reported, noting that a DA's investigator unknowingly presented inaccurate evidence to the grand jury which led to the indictment. After that came to light, however, the DA's Office said it would still pursue the charge.
The case revolves around Lee's residence and the boundaries of his district, as the Indy outlined in this story two years ago.
So far, the DA's Office hasn't commented on the dismissal, except to say "a public criminal record does not exist." This statement likely stems from this law, which contains, in part: "Upon an inquiry into a sealed record, a criminal justice agency shall reply that a public criminal record does not exist with respect to the defendant who is the subject of the sealed record."
It's worth noting that in recent weeks, readers of the Indy and The Gazette wrote letters to the publications urging Allen to drop the charge.
In addition, former City Council President Richard Skorman penned an op-ed that appeared in The Gazette in recent days, calling for Allen to drop the charge.
Skorman tells the Indy a judge dismissed the charge, finding it invalid, "especially because the grand jury was not given all the information," he says.
Some observers saw the charge as a political vendetta, because Lee has been on a campaign in recent years to reform the criminal justice system, including legislation that changes mandatory sentences. Allen and other local law enforcement officials have complained those laws are soft on crime.
Says Skorman, "It's a big relief. He didn't deserve it. It's a charge that never should have been filed, a good example of why this law needs to be worked out statewide, and we shouldn't have one person singled out ever again."
Skorman was among those who called the charge political, "possibly [due to] the fact that Pete has worked so hard on justice reform."
Meantime, a complaint was recently filed by the Colorado Ethics Institute with Allen's office regarding the residency and voting history of State Sen. Dennis Hisey, as the Indy reported here.
Asked for the status of that, DA's spokesman Howard Black says via email, "Dennis Hisey is still in the investigative stage."
We've reached out to Lee and will update when we hear something.