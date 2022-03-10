U.S. Election Integrity Plan (USEIP), a conspiracy group touting false claims of election fraud, is going door to door in El Paso County and throughout the state and asking residents about their voting history. The League of Women Voters of Colorado says some of their methods comprise voter intimidation.
The League, NAACP and Mi Familia Vota have joined forces to file a lawsuit against USEIP and some of its members seeking a permanent injunction against such activity.
League Executive Director Beth Hendrix tells the Indy that League representatives have not spoken firsthand with anybody who has received a visit from USEIP representatives, but rather have been told it's happening.
USEIP has ties to FEC United, an election conspiracy group the Indy has written about previously. Hendrix noted that one of those named as a defendant, Shawn Smith, spoke at an FEC United event in Castle Rock a few weeks ago. Smith, referring to Secretary of State Jena Griswold, said at that event, “...if you’re involved in election fraud then you deserve to hang. Sometimes the old ways are the best ways.”
The other members named in the lawsuit are Ashley Epp and Holly Kasun.
"We understand they're often implying that fraudulent ballots were sent from that address," Hendrix says of the door-to-door visits. "If someone came up to my door and I didn't know much about election law, like the majority of Americans who haven't had a civics class in 40 years, that would be pretty scary. It has the strong potential of suppressing the vote."
In a release, the League said he was partnering with legal advocacy nonprofit Free Speech For People (FSFP) in a federal lawsuit against the USEIP.
"As filed by law firm Lathrop GPM, the suit seeks an injunction under Section 11(b) of the Voting Rights Act (VRA) to prevent USEIP from engaging in voter intimidation activities. The Colorado-Montana-Wyoming State Area Conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has taken the lead plaintiff role, with Mi Familia Vota joining LWVCO as co-plaintiffs," the release said.
"The actions of USEIP are designed to undermine confidence in our elections, though there is no evidence that election fraud occurred,” Karen Sheek, board president of LWVCO, said in the release.
“The League of Women Voters of Colorado strongly opposes any and all efforts at voter intimidation, including undermining voter confidence by spreading disinformation about the security of Colorado's elections,” Hendrix said in the release.
The lawsuit, according to the release, alleges members of USEIP have been going door to door throughout Colorado, apparently targeting neighborhoods with diverse populations, in their search for purported evidence of what they call "phantom ballots" that were supposedly fraudulently cast in 2020.
While documented statewide, El Paso, Mesa and Weld counties have had the most reported incidents, the release said.
In addition, some USEIP members reportedly have been armed during visits to voters' homes and have asked them to confirm their address and their participation in the 2020 presidential election, which the release said is permitted. Members have also reportedly asked who voters' chosen candidates were, which is not permitted.
Those filing the suit also believe USEIP has photos of each residence.
“No one should have to be afraid to go to the polls or fear that doing so will mean being threatened in their own homes,” Courtney Hostetler, senior counsel at FSFP, said. “Free and fair elections can only occur when people know that they are able to safely vote without reprisal or intimidation.” FSFP serves as co-lead counsel for the plaintiffs in this case. The organization serves as a leading force in the country in litigation to protect the right to vote, including prior litigation stopping illegal voter intimidation in Minnesota leading up to the November 2020 election and current cases challenging voter suppression laws in Arizona and Texas.
“Voting is a fundamental right of every American citizen,” said Lathrop GPM attorney Amy Erickson. “The firm is proud to co-lead this action, which is intended to ensure that every voter feels safe and unintimidated when exercising their right to vote.”
The Lathrop GPM law firm has recent experience with voting rights and election law litigation. For example, Lathrop GPM helped represent the League of Women Voters of Minnesota and the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in their lawsuit against private security contractor Atlas Aegis. The company advertised it was seeking armed guards for polling places on Election Day. A preliminary injunction against Atlas Aegis in late October 2020 prevented their presence during the election, and a consent decree ruling in February 2021 barred the company from intimidating activities near polling places or other electorally significant locations through 2024. More recently, Lathrop GPM represented Common Cause Minnesota, OneMinnesota, and Voices for Racial Justice in Minnesota’s special redistricting proceedings, advocating for the rights and interests of Minnesotans of Color.