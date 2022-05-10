El Paso County Assessor Steve Schleiker is sounding a warning about two bills expected to pass this legislative session that promise to lower property taxes but will be offset by higher property values.
During a May 10 presentation to the Board of County Commissioners, Schleiker noted that one of the bills, House Bill 22-1416, would require hearings to be held on changes to assessment manuals and extend the value appeal period by one week, to June 8 next year, among other things. Those are good moves, Schleiker said.
But while Senate Bill 22-238 is designed to provide property tax relief, it might not have the desired impact, he said.
That's because the 2023 reappraisal is apt to push values higher, countering the measure. Taxpayers would actually see property tax bill grow, despite SB22-238.
Another problem: The bill impacts only the 2023 and 2024 property tax years.
SB22-238, which Schleiker expects to be approved by the legislature, would lower values of commercial property by $30,000 and lower the commercial assessment rate from 29 percent to 27.9 percent, the first reduction since 1982. Thus, taxes on a $1 million office building would decline by $1,646 in the 2023 tax year — from $24,650 to $23,004.
But, Schleiker noted, the 2023 reappraisal is expected to lead to increased property values, based on actual sales from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2022.
Thus, even with the lower assessment rate, the $1 million office building's tax bill would go up to $25,375. While the bill would keep taxes lower than they otherwise would have been, the 2023 tax bill would increase due to rising values.
The same situation would be true for residential property. SB22-238 lowers residential values by $15,000 and changes the assessment rate slightly, from 6.95 percent to 6.765 percent.
That would make the tax bill for a $500,000 house decline by $165 — from $2,954 to $2,789. However, the impact wouldn't be apparent, due to the 2023 reappraisal, which would push that $500,000 home's value to $560,000, assuming a 15 percent rise in value. After provisions of the bill kick in, the tax bill would be $3,220.
"It's not going to be visible," Schleiker says of the tax reduction. "There will be a tax savings, but there will be a lot of confusion among our taxpayers."
Adding to the confusion is the bill's term, just two years: 2023 and 2024.
"That's the biggest concern I have," he said. In 2025, it's a reappraisal year [again]. We are now adding $15,000 back onto [residential] values and $30,000 back onto commercial properties and increasing assessment rates [because SB22-238 would have expired] and possibly we'll be in a hot market."
Those factors will all combine to make tax bills skyrocket as the old assessment rates are restored and the value reductions disappear, he said.
"There is going to be a lot of taxpayer confusion," he said. Not to mention confusion on the part of mortgage holders, which base escrow accounts on expected tax bills.
Commissioners labeled the bill a political move on the part of Democrats, who control both houses of the legislature as well as the governor's office.
"People are up for reelection, so they want to be seen that they're reducing people's taxes. And the next year all this is going to go away," Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez Jr. said.
He also noted that the state will backfill the reduced taxes to the larger counties, including El Paso County, at just 65 percent of the loss. Smaller counties will get 100 percent reimbursements.
"They're having Front Range counties pay for other people's lower taxes," Gonzalez said.
Commissioner Carrie Geitner agreed, calling the bills "election year tactics" on the part of Democrats. (All five El Paso County commissioners are Republicans.)
Commission Chair Stan VanderWerf said, "Since there's no provision after 2024, that would require legislative action on that date going forward or otherwise the tax rates will really, really go up. That doesn’t make any sense."
The money being used to fund the tax reductions comes from the state's excess revenue collected above Taxpayer's Bill of Rights limits. VanderWerf noted the property tax system in Colorado has yet to be addressed in a permanent way. "Mistake, mistake, mistake and more mistakes," he said.
Schleiker said that, should the bills pass, he plans to create a calculator on his website to allow property owners to figure their taxes for the coming two years.