On Dec. 5, racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic messages, as well as swastikas, were found spray painted at Roswell Park. This latest incident comes after reports to the city’s GoCOS! app of swastika stickers bearing the slogan “We are everywhere” found on light poles near the intersection of Montarbor and Fall River drives Nov. 18.
On Aug. 25, swastikas and white supremacist slogans were painted on a bus stop near Kiowa Street and Wahsatch Avenue, at Mid Shooks Run Park, as well as on the “Black Lives Matter” sign and vehicle of a private resident. Colorado Springs Police Department had reported eight “bias-motivated crimes” in Colorado Springs as of Sept. 16. According to CSPD, bias-motivated crimes involve “the intent to intimidate or harass another person because of that person’s actual or perceived race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, physical or mental disability, or sexual orientation.”