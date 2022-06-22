On the north side of Mountain Shadows Park, two black wooden structures rise from the ground twisting in unison, a view of the mountains between them. The sculpture, “Heart,” is made from the hollowed-out remains of a fire-split old-growth tree and serves as the neighborhood’s Waldo Canyon Fire memorial. The memorial’s plaque expresses the feelings leading up to the evacuation — “According to nearly everyone, it would ‘NEVER’ cross Flying W Ranch Road.”

Ten years ago this month, the Waldo Canyon Fire crossed Flying W Ranch Road, then claimed two lives, destroyed 347 homes and burned 18,247 acres of forest. On this 10-year anniversary, the community reflects on what was lost, what was learned and how it rebuilt.

West of Mountain Shadows, nestled at the base of Queen’s Canyon, sits the road’s namesake, the Flying W Ranch. The Wolfe family bought the property in 1953 and transformed the humble cattle ranch into a replica Old West town, where people could eat steak, listen to country music and visit the historic buildings full of art and Western memorabilia. During their 60th year of operation, almost everything the Wolfes built would burn to the ground.

In the days leading up to the ranch’s destruction, Aaron Winter, the ranch’s current general manager, and Jason Moore, a former maintenance worker, had evacuated all the animals except the cattle — descendants of the ranch’s first herd in the 1940s. When the fire crested Queen’s Canyon and hurtled toward the ranch, Winter and Moore rushed to the northern pasture and began herding the cattle toward the Wilson Ranch Pool, 2 miles away. Miraculously all the cattle survived the frantic evacuation — but the fire would still have consequences for one cow and her calf.

When Winter returned days later to move the herd, they found some of the cows, unable to resist the pull of daily habits, lying on burning hay. One cow’s udders were so badly burned, it could not survive, leaving an orphaned calf. With the pastures still smoldering, the ranch’s stable manager raised the calf in his kitchen — and named him Waldo. As Waldo grew into a 2,000-pound bull, those early years with humans would be his undoing. The giant was too friendly and had to be put down for safety. Flying W Ranch honors Waldo as a taxidermy mount above one of their new dining hall’s fireplaces. Beneath Waldo’s eternal gaze reads a line from a Christian hymn, “Heart of my own heart, whatever befall.”

What befell Colorado Springs 10 years ago began on June 22, when the Manitou Springs Fire Department received calls about smoke in the Waldo Canyon area, about 3 miles west of Colorado Springs. Colorado had already experienced 344 wildfires in 2012 because of the high temperatures and dry conditions. By noon on June 23, smoke could be seen for miles and first responders mobilized. By that evening, the first mandatory evacuations had begun. The days following were marked by 100-degree temperatures, erratic winds and uncertainty over which neighborhoods the fire might claim. Shortly after 4 p.m. on June 26, that uncertainty vanished as the fire reached the top of Queen’s Canyon, just west of Garden of the Gods Park, and barreled toward the Mountain Shadows neighborhood, propelled by 65 mph winds.

Jim Schanel first learned of the Waldo Canyon Fire on June 23 when his wife called saying, “Hey, we got our big one … and you need to come home.” During those early days, Schanel, then a Colorado Springs Fire Department battalion chief, was in Fort Collins helping fight the High Park fire as part of a National “Type 1” Incident Management Team (IMT) — specialty teams deployed across the country during complex disasters. Climbing to an overlook, Schanel could see what looked like a thunderhead looming in the direction of Colorado Springs, which was over a hundred miles away. He rushed home and spent the next few days as a battalion chief managing a small section of the fire. Schanel says during those days, he and the other firefighters would nap and eat when they could but were always anxious to get back out there. “It’s part you’re working off an adrenaline rush,” he says, “but also because this is your home.”

On Tuesday morning, Schanel’s superior ordered him to go home and rest. After a few hours of sleep Schanel awoke and walked outside with a cup of coffee. From his house, he could see the largest column of smoke he’d seen thus far forming over Blodgett Peak. When he saw the weather report of a possibility of thunderstorms, he knew the situation would quickly worsen.

From years of experience with wildfires, Schanel knew that thunderstorms made fires far more erratic, but he had no way of predicting that this fire would produce a pyrocumulonimbus cloud. These clouds form when hot air from a large fire rises, cools and moisture condenses, much like a regular thunderstorm forming. Unlike a regular storm, however, these clouds are essentially full of fire, explains the Royal Meteorological Society. Schanel says that once the cloud pillar accumulated too much hot air, pushed by pressure from the thunderstorm, it collapsed onto Queen’s Canyon. Listening to a radio at home, Schanel heard a helicopter pilot describe the collapse. That’s when he decided to disobey orders to rest and rushed to the scene.

When the column collapsed, Val Snider, a city councilor at the time, had already evacuated his home in the southern end of the Mountain Shadows neighborhood, staying at his friend’s house to the north. Believing he would be gone just one day, he only brought a gym bag, some workout clothes and his Council agendas. During the June 26 city fire briefing being aired live on television, approximately 20 minutes after the flames had reached the top of Queen’s Canyon, Snider says someone whispered in former Mayor Steve Bach’s ear. Bach then grabbed the microphone and harshly announced, “Mountain Shadows evacuate now!”

When Schanel arrived at Fire Station 9, he says “I heard there were evacuations taking place and [fire] engines were missing. People were just in disarray. It was catastrophic.” Still, Schanel went to Garden of the Gods Road, where the lanes were full of evacuees heading away from the fire. Another fire battalion chief, Russ Renk, picked Schanel up in a utility vehicle and drove up 30th Street. At 30th and Garden of the Gods, seeing houses burning, Schanel and his team huddled over the hood of a pickup to devise a plan.

Schanel explains the scene after the column collapse and sudden evacuation as ‘crazy.’

“You don’t train for that. It’s unprecedented,” he says. The chaos was compounded by other firefighters from neighboring counties who, like Schanel, had seen the collapse and rushed to the scene without orders — driven by what Schanel called “action bias.”

Nearby Colorado Springs Police Officer Peter Tomitsch was experiencing some action bias of his own. After ensuring the evacuation was going smoothly, Tomitsch drove his police cruiser toward the flames to see what he could do. He says the emptiness of Flying W Ranch Road was “eerie” and describes seeing deer slowly walking down the middle of the street. He saw what Schanel calls “spot fires” — small fires that ignite from the raining embers — spreading along the many cedar fences of Mountain Shadows homes. Wearing no protective gear and without formal firefighter training, Tomitsch grabbed garden hoses and went to work.

Meanwhile Schanel and his team organized the firefighters into task forces and reallocated them to the highest-priority areas. They knew they couldn’t save every home, so they picked the most advantageous points along 30th and Flying W Ranch roads to box in the fire. The blaze had transitioned from a wildland to an urban fire, which was what they’d been trained for.

Tomitsch was soon joined by other officers, as they went house to house putting out as many spot fires as possible. Tomitsch describes carrying buckets of water from a pool and at one point throwing patio furniture through glass doors to get to the flames inside. Later, when people would discover what he’d done, they put signs on their front yard thanking him. When the U.S. Forest Service arrived, the police officers were directed to cut down as many wooden fences as possible. While performing this task, a fence nail cut into Tomitsch’s hand.

He sought medical treatment that evening at UCHealth Memorial Hospital. The doctor asked him which neighborhoods had burnt, explaining that some of the hospital staff working that night had houses in that area and didn’t know if they were still standing.

Tomitsch’s eyes were filled with emotion when he said, “That shows you the dedication of people that are still serving others while possibly losing everything they’ve ever had.”

People spent days not knowing whether they’d lost everything, then a few more waiting to see the wreckage. Five days after the fire destroyed hundreds of homes, the residents of Mountain Shadows were allowed to return.

When discussing the fire’s aftermath, people liken it to a war zone. Snider recalls his neighbors’ shock and disbelief as they wandered around “kicking through rubble.” He recalls passing the burnt remains of one neighbor’s house and watching firefighters trying to pry open the sole item that remained, a large metal safe with a melted lock. The older couple that owned the house were originally from Bosnia and were trying to get their naturalization papers from the remains of the safe. The couple told Snider in amazement that the neighborhood looked like the aftermath of the Bosnian bombings they’d witnessed in the ’90s.

They weren’t alone in having traumatic memories surface after the fire. “Trauma brings up trauma,” says Shauna Hoey author of Fire of Hope: Finding Treasure in the Rubble, a book about personal and community healing after the fire. Hoey was just a few blocks north of Snider that day, counting driveways to determine which collapsed house was her own. She describes the remains of the houses as holes of debris, the way houses collapsed into the basements beneath them.

The hole she gazed into had been the first house she lived in with her children after a divorce. She says, “It was a safe place for us. [The trauma] was having that safe place turn to devastation.”

Though this wasn’t the only reason losing the house traumatized Hoey.

“When I was 13 my mom was being physically abused. So overnight, [she] put us in the car, we went to a hotel and we never went back,” says Hoey. “What happened for me was the trauma from the current fire brought me back to feeling like a 13-year-old that had just lost my life.”

It’s not just old wounds that resurface but also the burden of life going on. Hoey says after the fire she, her neighbors and the community continued to experience traumatic events. Hoey’s came in the form of two car accidents, one that left her in bed for a year with traumatic brain injuries. She knew others who lost homes, who were diagnosed with cancer, lost loved ones and became sick soon after the fire ended. These new burdens were made worse by the natural disasters that followed. A year after the Waldo Canyon Fire, the Black Forest Fire surpassed it in destruction and later that summer flash floods ripped through Manitou Springs.

“We called it the ‘rolling disaster’ because it keeps happening,” says Sallie Clark, who was the El Paso County Commissioner for District 3 before and after the fire. Clark explains that when fires burn large areas of vegetation, a waxy substance on the soil called the “hydrophobic layer” forms and repels moisture. On the fire-affected mountain slopes above Manitou Springs, where few trees or plants remained to absorb moisture, heavy rain quickly became severe flash floods.

“Houses that literally survived the fire, were basically taken out by the flooding in Manitou Springs,” says Clark.

Hoey points out that the most recent struggle to befall Colorado Springs is the COVID pandemic. She says, “…people are just tired. I’m tired.”

This onslaught of adversity didn’t stop the community from rebuilding. Except for the scarred mountains as a backdrop, there’s little evidence left of the fire that ripped through the Mountain Shadows neighborhood. Driving through the area, Clark points out the many homes built to replace the ones people had lost. Instead of cedar shake roofs, which Snider says were once homeowners association requirements, these are topped with fire-resistant roofing. Houses are so close together there’s no room for the spot-fire-causing wooden fences that injured Tomitsch. Walking through Mountain Shadows, passersby say they recently moved to the Springs. Many are young families with little children playing in the streets.

In many ways, the Flying W Ranch is new as well. After losing almost everything to the fire, they’ve rebuilt. They not only lost historic buildings but the forest surrounding the ranch, putting the area at risk for the same type of flooding that devastated Manitou. From 2012 to 2019, Winter reports the ranch hosted over 10,000 volunteer hours of mitigation efforts, work that made Flying W Ranch a buffer zone between Colorado Springs and the hydrophobic soil of the burned National Forest land.

Speaking to the ranch’s third-generation owner, Leigh Ann Wolfe, about the years of work they put into rebuilding the property, she says it’s not just a family commitment — for her the ranch is a “ministry.”

“It’s our mission at Flying W Ranch to keep the Old West alive and to be blessing people,” says Wolfe.

Wolfe is keeping history alive, much like her parents before her, through food, music and traditions. Guests can watch the nation’s second longest-running western band, the Flying W Wranglers, perform before a 20-by-12-foot LED wall in the newly built dining hall. After a meal of steak and beans, they can head to the outdoor stage and watch Native American dance performances.

Sitting on picnic tables made of trees fallen from the fire, with the canyon as a backdrop, feelings of gratitude surface for the those who fought to preserve the ranch.

As Hoey says, “We keep cleaning things up and we keep going. The resilience is tremendous.”