Manitou Springs has again been named one of the Best Small Town Arts Scenes in America by USA Today 10Best editors and readers — taking 5th place this year, up from 9th last year.
“It’s fortuitous timing given our sesquicentennial,” Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Leslie Lewis said in a news release. “Here we are, celebrating 150 years of city life, and the arts have been vital to the ways this community developed.”
USA Today 10Best editors and travel experts nominated Manitou Springs and nine other small towns based on an evaluation of their museums, art galleries, performing arts and event calendars.
The final rankings were determined by popular vote, which placed Manitou Springs as the 5th Best Small Town Arts Scene.