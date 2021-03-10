Pikes Peak Library District officially relocated Manitou Springs Library to the Manitou Art Center March 5. The co-location combines access to art, literature, creative studios, meeting spaces “and the vast resources and services of the public library all in one place,” a PPLD news release said.
“Building upon a decade of cooperation, PPLD and the MAC are transforming the historic building at 515 Manitou Avenue to become a shared space that extends more benefits to local artists, Library cardholders, and the greater community,” the release said. “PPLD will be able to offer more than traditional library resources and services — and in a way that’s accessible — to all in Manitou Springs. The MAC will join them in welcoming more residents to learn, connect, create and tinker with their already extensive offering of equipment and creative spaces.”
As the shared spaces expand in the near future, Manitou Springs Library and the MAC plan to offer broader access to on-site meeting rooms, computer labs, makerspaces, art studios and workforce development opportunities, the release said, adding, “All of this will occur while the City and local task force explore funding and construction proposals for an expansion and facility improvements at the Carnegie building, which could take a few years.”
Learn more about the new co-location partnership at ppld.org/MACcolocation.