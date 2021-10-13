School districts across the Pikes Peak region will hold school board elections Nov. 2. Here’s a breakdown of some of the issues impacting the area’s biggest districts, the candidates running for their respective school boards, as well as how to find more information.
Widefield School District 3
Widefield School District 3, which serves about 9,500 students, has faced problems filling not only bus driver and other support jobs, but front-line teaching positions as well, Superintendent Kevin Duren, who’s in his first year in D3, said during a Colorado Springs Business Journal superintendents panel
That’s prompted efforts to reach out to retirees to “recapture the talent we’ve lost,” as well as to military personnel, he said.
Duren has also tried to make sure eligible district personnel have bus driver licenses so they can help fill gaps, and he’s interested in one-year authorizations that would allow more staff members to take on teaching duties.
As in many districts, Duren said, COVID-19 transmission started rising after the fall term began. Besides using quarantines, D3 instituted mask-wearing to try to keep schools open to in-person learning, he said. He admits it wasn’t a popular decision, but he added, “We knew there was a path for us to effectively minimize quarantines and get students back into the building.”
Samantha Briggs, district spokesperson, says via email, “The biggest issue we are facing in Widefield School District 3 is growth. There has been significant neighborhood growth on the eastern side of our school district, and there is additional projected growth in the near future. While we welcome growth and the opportunities that it brings to our students and their families, it can create financial and timeline challenges around when to build new facilities which of course requires voter approval through a bond.”
The school board race has drawn eight candidates vying for three slots. Candidates are Maria Dale Peterson-Henderson, who says she’s semi retired and serves as an “independent life counselor”; Gregory Fisher, director of programs in the electronics manufacturing industry; retired school secretary Dolly Handel; accountant David Dock; Donna Walsh, who retired in 2019 from her D3 job in finance; and incumbent Susan Waller-Graham, who didn’t respond to a question about her occupation by the Indy’s deadline.
Brenda S. Miller, an Army veteran who served in the Gulf War, Bosnia-Herzegovena and the Middle East conflicts and works as an operations analyst; and Yevgeniya Tsyganok, who works at the CommUNITY Food Pantry; are running as write-in candidates.
More at: wsd3.org
Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8
Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 board of education approved a 6 percent raise for the 2019-2020 school year, so as other school districts battle for teaching personnel, D8 has an edge — they’re the highest-paying district for new teachers in El Paso County, Superintendent Dr. Keith Owen writes on the D8 website.
Still, the district, like others, numbers hiring among its biggest challenges, Christy McGee, director of communications, says via email.
“The district has seen competition for workers increase in the private sector, making it harder for us to compete,” she says. “Right now, there are no critical shortages in any particular area, but we are always hiring bus drivers and monitors, paraeducators, maintenance and custodial workers, and substitute employees.”
Of the district’s 8,298 students, half are minorities and more than 70 percent have family connections to the military. Half of the students qualify for free and/or reduced-cost lunches.
Ensuring safety for students and staff, providing up-to-date curriculum and technology, building strong relationships with the military and city of Fountain and encouraging participation of parents are among the goals of the district’s strategic plan.
McGee says the district has placed a nurse and school resource officer in every school, demonstrating its commitment to health and safety.
Running for two seats with four-year terms are Shirley Martinez, an equity, diversity and inclusion director for Pikes Peak Library District; and incumbents Kenneth Coffee Jr., a civil servant on Fort Carson; and Michelle Massaro, Community Ready & Resilient director for Fort Carson and the 4th Infantry Division. Rose Terrell, a retired special education teacher who has a master’s degree, is the only candidate seeking the sole two-year term.
More at: ffc8.org/domain/37
Manitou Springs School District 14
Overhauling schools and improving facilities lies at the heart of Manitou Springs School District’s issues.
The district is asking voters to approve debt authority for $43 million and a tax increase of up to $3.09 million annually to fund the match for an $8.9 million state grant. The new money would be spent on renovating and remodeling the high school, building a new middle school and adding space at the Shared Integrated Learning Center. Manitou Springs and Ute Pass elementary schools would also get a makeover, as would the auditorium at Manitou Springs Elementary. Playgrounds and athletic fields also see improvements under measure 4C.
But by one accounting, the $43 million debt would be $16.4 million higher than the district’s maximum allowed under state law, which explains why the ballot measure also asks voters to change the maximum.
That accounting, provided by a patron of the district, shows the average tax bill paid to the school district stands to grow by more than 50 percent, from $1,330 to $2,023, due to rising property values, if the bond passes. Commercial property would see a similar increase, from $5,386 to $8,336.
If the debt is approved, the district’s mill levy will rank third-highest of 178 school districts in the state, the patron said.
Comments in favor of the measure, which appear in the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) notice, point out Manitou’s schools are among the oldest in the region. Next year, the district will mark 150 years of service, and the Manitou Springs Elementary School building will turn 100 years old.
“Just like our homes, our schools need to stay up to date on repairs and maintenance,” the comments said, noting the district’s previous debt has been retired. “It is time that we update and repair our schools — for the sake of our children.”
The district’s superintendent, Dr. Elizabeth Domangue, said recently during a Colorado Springs Business Journal superintendents panel that since the old bonds are paid off, now is the time to move forward with a measure to tackle the district’s physical buildings after the board spent two years studying the facilities issue. Some of the improvements were recommended in a comprehensive planning effort that uncovered safety and security and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliance shortcomings.
Two people, Christina Vidovic, an administrator in School District 49; and Natalie Johnson, executive director of the Manitou Art Center; are running for re-election. They have no challengers.
More at: mssd14.org/join_us/welcome_to_district_14
Academy School District 20
The big challenge for Academy School District 20 has been “how to address learning loss,” both academically and socially, due to COVID-19, says district spokesperson Allison Cortez.
Another big issue is teacher pay and recruitment. “It can be increasingly difficult to recruit teachers and top talent with the pay scale being what it is in Colorado,” she says. While D20 is among the top districts for competitive pay for entry-level and mid-level educators, it’s not at the top for tenured teachers, she says.
Another challenge is attracting paraprofessionals, bus drivers and custodians.
On the bright side, voters approved a $230 million bond issue in 2016 that enabled the district to build several new schools and renovate existing schools.
“Where there is a challenge is equity. A school built in 1980, it’s never going to be like a school built last year,” she says.
Also on the plus side, the district completed its first strategic plan last year and created a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) task force to study the district through that lens.
“In doing that, we have had a lot of folks coming forward for and against that work, and combined with COVID and masking, we’ve seen a lot of political divisiveness this year,” Cortez says.
DEI, she notes, is not a political issue but rather, “It’s making sure all kids are treated equitably, have resources for success, they see teachers that look like them and that they can connect with,” she says.
But masks have taken center stage with six of 10 school board candidates making statements at board meetings against students being mandated to wear masks to stem the spread of COVID.
Those are incumbent Thomas LaValley, a pilot; Aaron Salt, small business owner who’s board chair of New Summit Charter Academy; Nicole Konz, who has a bachelor’s degree in business management and 25 years’ experience in youth ministry and religious education; Lindsay Moore, a military wife who has worked with National Guard Family Programs and a local nonprofit that advocates for kids; Nathan Johnson, a former teacher and coach who runs a small business; and Jason Silva, who’s served in the Marine Corps and as a police officer. Candidate Michael Riffle, a former Green Beret, combat veteran and officer, also opposes mask mandates, according to his campaign website.
Candidates who have not made such statements are Tiana Clark, who works for a local nonprofit as its volunteer and community engagement coordinator; Brian Coram, a Realtor with degrees in psychology and counseling; and Jackie Lesh, a teacher with a master’s degree in education.
D20 patrons will elect three — a majority — to the five-member board in the Nov. 2 election.
More at: asd20.org/announcements/2021-board-of-education-elections
Harrison School District 2
In Harrison School District 2, Joyce Salazar, the community outreach coordinator for RISE Southeast; Janice “JJ” Frazier, chair of the Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission; Michelle Wills-Hill, a current member of the district’s Bond Oversight Committee; Keesha Lewis, a D2 parent; and Kimieko Lei Otamura, a recent transplant to Colorado Springs looking to give back to the community, are each competing for three seats on the Board of Education.
Unlike other districts in the Pikes Peak region, D2 has largely avoided the drama and controversy over hot-button issues like critical race theory or COVID-19 precautions. Newly elected board members will be tasked with increasing graduation rates, currently at 82.7 percent in 2020, up from 79.7 percent in 2016, and building on successful programs like the Dakota Promise Scholarship.
D2 also has Issue 4D on the ballot this year, asking voters: “Without increasing existing tax rates, shall El Paso County School District No. 2 (Harrison) be authorized to collect, retain and spend the full revenues that may lawfully be received by the district from any source, including without limitation, all grant moneys, and all other moneys lawfully received by the district from the state of Colorado or any other source, beginning with the fiscal year 2021-2022 and continuing thereafter, with such revenues to be collected, retained or spent as a voter-approved revenue change and an exception to the limits which would otherwise apply.”
More at: hsd2.org/Page/4603
Colorado Springs School District 11
Residents within the boundaries of Colorado Springs School District 11 will be choosing three directors who will be elected for one four-year term, and one who will be elected for one two-year term. Four-year candidates are Rebecca Acevedo Kenderdine, a former D11 teacher; Sandra Bankes, a former D11 administrator; John Gustafson, a resident of D11; Lauren Nelson, a D11 graduate and parent; Julie Ott, current D11 Board of Education vice president; Chris Wallis, current D11 Board of Education director; and Jennifer Williamson, a member of the Audubon Elementary PTA and a pastor with the United Methodist Church. Two-year term candidates are Shawn Gullixson, the current D11 Board of Education president, and Albert Loma, a former D11 Board of Education director.
D11 faced parent protests over its COVID-19 precautions during the 2019-2020 school year. Though the district started this year without a mask requirement, D11 began requiring masks for students and staff in September after incidence rates in El Paso County started to rise. The district has also faced criticism from parents and staff about personnel decisions at Mitchell High School, which is currently a “priority improvement school” under the Colorado Department of Education’s school performance framework.
D11 also has Issue 4B on the ballot, which seeks to increase D11’s debt by $350 million to, “catch up on over $700 million in backlogged maintenance projects” for D11’s aging buildings as part of the district’s Facilities Master Plan. During a July 8 town hall, D11 Superintendent Michael Thomas told the audience that the average age of D11’s buildings was 54 years old.
More at: d11.org/Page/17833
Cheyenne Mountain School District 12
Six individuals are campaigning for two open seats on the Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 Board of Education: Dr. Mark Alanis, a member of the Maternal-Fetal Medicine team at UCHealth; Randy Case, current D12 Board of Education treasurer; Mary Louise Fiddler, an organizer of mask protests in the district; Lynne Stadjuhar Platt, a D12 resident; Nissa Steinhour, a current D12 Board of Education director; and Dr. Rae Ann Weber, a family physician.
D12 has seen its share of controversy over COVID-19 precautions. It was the first school district in the Pikes Peak region to institute a mask mandate for students and staff, prior to the start of the 2021 school year. D12’s Board of Education meetings have been the sites of vocal protests against the measures, and two individuals were arrested at Cheyenne Mountain High School on Sept. 10 during a protest against masks. Despite the COVID controversy, D12 continues to be recognized as one of the best school districts in Colorado, with high test scores and a graduation rate of 92.9 percent in 2020. In September, D12 was recognized as the best school district in Colorado by education website Niche.com.
More at: tinyurl.com/33bjynmn
School District 49
School District 49, one of the largest districts geographically, breaks its Board of Education election into specific sub-districts. Three seats are up for election in District 1, 4 and 5. District 1 candidates are Dave Cruson, current D49 Board of Education treasurer; Jamilynn D’Avola, a fifth-grade teacher at James Irwin Charter School; and Fadil Lee, a member of the District Accountability Advisory Committee. District 4 candidates are Tammy Harold, who served on the D49 Board of Education for eight years previously, and Ivy Liu, a current D49 Board of Education director. District 5 candidates are Elmer Harris, a professor of early childhood education at Metropolitan State University; Lori Thompson, a realtor; and Justin Jakovac, executive director of the Mountain-Plains Museums Association.
D49 has made waves with all the controversial topics this year. In August the district voted to ban critical race theory in classrooms. That same month, D49 resent an internal letter saying state recommendations and requirements from the El Paso County Public Health Department would not be followed for the upcoming school year and that the district would not release information about COVID-19 cases.
D49 has Issue 4A on the ballot, which is asking for an $8.6 million tax increase on property taxes to fund pay increases for teachers, support staff and transportation staff. According to Thompson, during an Oct. 6 candidate forum, D49 teachers are paid nearly 14 percent less than teachers in D11 or Academy District 20.
More at: d49.org/Page/9187