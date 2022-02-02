Free KN95 and surgical-grade masks were made available at libraries in Pikes Peak Library District on Jan. 28. Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) announced on Jan. 25 that they had delivered more than 1.7 million free KN95 and surgical-grade masks to 386 distribution points across the state. This is part of an ongoing effort by the state to provide high-quality personal protective equipment to Coloradans who might be especially at risk during the pandemic and future public health emergencies. With the ongoing surge of COVID-19’s Omicron variant, the state recommends people upgrade from cloth masks to medical-grade masks like KN95 or surgical masks.
“It is so encouraging to see Coloradans personally stepping up to protect themselves with free medical-grade masks,” said Polis in a news release. “What we’ve consistently seen throughout this pandemic is individual Coloradans and families using fact-based information to protect themselves and their families including getting vaccinated and testing when ill.”
As of Jan. 31, El Paso County Public Health (ECPH) reported a 24.84 percent positivity rate, down from a high of 33.89 percent on Jan. 20. COVID-related hospitalizations are down from a 2022 high of 255 on Jan. 14 to 203 reported on Jan. 28, although ECPH notes that there is potential for undercount and data lag for new hospitalization admissions. Hospital capacity in El Paso County is currently Orange-Red, meaning hospitals are strained and limiting adult surgeries and procedures, and experiencing resource limitations.
“Our focus is on keeping all Coloradans safe,” said Kevin Klein, director of the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, in a news release. “This free distribution of high-quality KN95 and surgical-grade masks, along with our free testing programs and vaccine outreach all work in concert to ensure that every Coloradan has access to necessary COVID-19-related supplies and services regardless of their financial situation or background.”
