Mayor John Suthers is seeking applicants for a four-year term on the Colorado Springs Housing Authority Board. This volunteer position will be effective from Jan. 11, 2022–Jan. 11, 2026 as a member of a citizen board of commissioners with a time commitment of about four hours per month, according to a city-issued news release. The Board meets the third Thursday of each month.
Preferred applicants, according to the release, would have "specialized knowledge of real estate, construction, landlord/tenant agreements, finance or social service."
Submit applications and résumés no later than Nov. 19 online at ColoradoSprings.gov/bcc. Interested applicants may contact Dawn Conley at 719-385-5484 or email dawnconley@coloradosprings.gov with questions.