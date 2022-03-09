Tina Peters, Mesa County clerk and recorder and Colorado secretary of state candidate, was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday, March 8 on 10 criminal counts. This follows an investigation into allegations of election equipment tampering and misconduct.
Peters faces seven felonies and three misdemeanors, which include attempting to influence a public servant, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, criminal impersonation, identity theft, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty, and failure to comply with requirements of secretary of state. Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley was also indicted on six counts, four of which are felonies.
“Every eligible Coloradan – Republican, Democrat, and Unaffiliated alike – has the right to make their voice heard in safe, accessible, and secure elections. To do that, we need election administrators who are committed to following the law and election rules. Officials tasked with carrying out elections do so in public trust and must be held accountable when they abuse their power or position,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold in a news release regarding the indictment. “As Secretary of State, I will always protect Colorado’s election infrastructure and Coloradans’ right to vote, which means upholding election laws and rules to ensure the security and integrity of the state’s elections.”
Peters announced her run for secretary of state against the incumbent last month.
Colorado GOP Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown, Vice Chairwoman Priscilla Rahn and Secretary Marilyn Harris said in a joint written statement, “It is our belief, as leaders of the Colorado Republican Party, that any Republican candidate who is indicted with felonies by a grand jury and who will be charged by a Republican District Attorney should suspend their campaign while they undergo the legal challenges associated with those indictments. The Republican Party is the Party of law and order and we need every Republican voter focused on getting Republicans and constitutional conservatives elected across Colorado in 2022. Today, we are asking Clerk Peters to consider what is best for the Republican Party in Colorado and act accordingly as she avails herself of our judicial system.”
Colorado GOP Executive Director Joe Jackson added, “The Bylaws of the Colorado GOP are clear, the Party must stay neutral during primary races. Per those Bylaws, we will continue to afford Clerk Peters the same information and opportunities afforded other statewide candidates unless notified by her campaign that her status as a candidate for office has changed. We will not be making any additional statements regarding this situation.”
The investigation, which started in January, is ongoing. Arrest warrants for Peters and Knisley have been issued.