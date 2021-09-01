If you live on Cumbre Vista Way or hundreds of other streets in the mostly eastern or northeastern parts of Colorado Springs, your property tax bill can be twice as big as in other parts of the city.
That’s because houses on those streets lie within metropolitan districts that overlap with the city’s boundaries. On Cumbre Vista Way, for example, the total mill levy is 127.552, compared to 68.265 mills for homes closer to the city’s core that don’t lie in metro districts. The higher mill levy includes 50.175 mills for two metro districts.
In the past 40 to 50 years, metro districts have proliferated as local governments adopted the stance that development had to “pay its own way,” the Colorado Association of Home Builders explains on its website.
One way to do that relies on metro districts, which generally are formed by developers, who vote to impose taxes and issue debt and then use those taxes to build roads, water systems and parks, or provide ongoing services, such as landscaped common areas or even mosquito control. After development starts, usually residents of the district elect a governing board from among themselves.
Thousands of metro districts have popped up across the state, and El Paso County counts 136 such entities, more than all the other taxing entities in the county combined, such as cities, towns, school districts, fire districts and water and sewer providers.
Mill levies range from 4 mills to 100 mills, but most fall within a range of 25 to 50 mills. (One mill is $1 in taxes per $1,000 in assessed valuation.)
Many (if not most) of those districts are exempt from the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, the 1992 measure that limits new revenue to growth and an inflation factor. TABOR has the effect of forcing mill levies to be lowered so taxing entities don’t violate TABOR by collecting too much money.
According to El Paso County Assessor’s Office data, metro districts stand to collect $10.2 million more collectively in 2022 — $49.6 million, or 31 percent more than the $37.9 million levied in 2021.
That’s significant, considering the county, the region’s biggest non-school district property tax recipient, brought in $70.2 million in 2020, and Colorado Springs received just $26.6 million.
If a metro district is exempt from TABOR, there’s no mandate to lower the mill levy. County Planning and Community Development Department Director Craig Dossey says that leaves residents of those districts with only one avenue to keep taxes in check — lobby their district boards to lower the mill levy when property values rise and hope their voices are heard.
The city’s Comprehensive Planning Manager Carl Schueler says it’s common practice when districts are formed to pledge the “required mill levy” to retire whatever debt is issued, so simply lowering the mill levy in response to public pressure might not happen if the levy won’t generate enough to repay the debt.
But there’s also an upside, Schueler notes.
As a district builds out, rising revenues from increased assessed valuation can help the district access additional funding to pay for services, or, as Kevin Walker, with Walker Schooler District Managers (a management company) says, retire the debt sooner than it otherwise would.
Mill levies aren’t always set in stone and can be reduced, Walker says, in response to a surge in assessed value of properties in the districts.
Often, district boards are comprised of residents. Thus, he says, “It would make sense they would be responsive to the residents.”
And if they aren’t? “District officials have to face election,” Walker says, “so they have accountability through elections.”
Kurt Schlegel with Special District Solutions Inc., of Parker, which manages metro districts, including some in El Paso County, says via email he was surprised voters repealed Gallagher, an action that essentially approved “a self-imposed tax increase.”
That said, he doesn’t expect metro districts to hog the money. “I believe that most districts may lower their assessments in the future based on increasing property values,” he says, “and public pressure will always be a good motivator to keep districts in check if needed.”
Editor's note: This story has been corrected. Kevin Walker is with Walker Schooler District Managers, not Walker & Associates. The Indy regrets the error.