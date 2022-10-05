Painter, author and teacher Jana Bussanich shares the space at 218 W. Colorado Ave. with artist Chris Alvarez, three other artists from The Bridge Gallery, Purple Mountain Coffee Roasters and the GROOVY Print Shop.
“We share common events,” Bussanich says. “On First Fridays, the whole building is open, and we cross-promote each other. It’s like being in a big house together.”
Bussanich, who owns Jana L. Bussanich Art and operates the Yellow Couch Gallery out of the shared space, lives within a bike ride of her studio and gallery.
Bussanich has been there for 3½ years, but she isn’t sure how much longer this ideal arrangement will last.
“The tract of land we’re on — all that’s going to go away eventually,” she says. “As we see the construction and the changes Downtown, we’ve all been talking about what’s coming in the next year and a half to two years. There is a lack of affordable space in what might be considered the Downtown core. None of us are looking, but it seems obvious that we would have to move further out of the Downtown core when the time comes.”
Bussanich has been in business long enough that she is secure in her living and working arrangements.
But she knows artists who are just starting out are faced with a shortage of affordable living and studio spaces and might not have a network of people to partner with for living and working arrangements.
That’s why Bussanich participated in early discussions about Artspace, a unique project that soon will be taking shape in Downtown Colorado Springs.
Artspace, at 315 E. Costilla Ave., will produce 51 units of affordable housing, 22 studios and common areas for working artists and their families, including fine artists, performing artists, chefs, designers and other creatives with incomes at or below 60 percent of the area median.
The project is being developed by Artspace, a Minneapolis, Minnesota-based nonprofit that has completed similar projects in Loveland and Trinidad and more than 50 other communities nationwide, says Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of The Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs.
When completed, it is expected to attract and support the next generation of the creative workforce.
“It’s not about the building,” says Lucas Koski, Artspace director of property development. “It’s about creating a platform for the creative community to grow. And what you’ll see happen, as we’ve seen in many of our other communities, is that this will have a ripple effect of creating a more vibrant and diverse and creative community that will spill out all over Colorado Springs.”
Colorado Springs Artspace grew out of a group of community volunteers convened by retired physician Bob Wolfson, who founded the Colorado Springs Creative Collective to explore the idea of a creative live-work project after learning about the Minneapolis organization.
In 2017, through Downtown Ventures, the fiscal agency of the Downtown Partnership, the group commissioned a feasibility and arts market study performed by Artspace, Edmondson says.
The study uncovered a substantial need for affordable housing, studio space and shared creative spaces and determined that Colorado Springs could support up to 70 units of affordable artist housing and up to 50 affordable studio and workspaces.
The survey of nearly 1,000 artists and community stakeholders found that the live-work housing concept interested artists of all ages and revealed a keen concern among younger artists about being able to afford housing. It also suggested that affordable housing could help retain artists who otherwise might consider relocating out of Colorado Springs.
Despite great interest, the project stalled until the Downtown Development Authority, an affiliate entity with Downtown Ventures, entered into a predevelopment contract with Artspace.
In 2019, the Downtown Development Authority purchased the 1-acre site at 315 E. Costilla St., the former home of the Tim Gill Center and Gay & Lesbian Fund for Colorado, and together with Artspace, began due diligence, environmental studies and conceptual and schematic designs.
Early this year, the development plan was approved by the Downtown Review Board. Construction documents have been completed and currently are under permit review.
The $30 million project is being financed through a complex combination of local, state and federal sources, Edmondson says, including $15 million in private activity bonds secured from El Paso County, two $5 million state grants and a philanthropic campaign that aims to raise $1.6 million to $2 million.
State approval for Enterprise Zone status has been obtained, and awarding of 4 percent Low Income Housing Tax Credits is expected this quarter.
Financial closing is expected by the end of the year, Koski says. Construction would then begin this winter, with completion anticipated in mid-2024 and opening in the fall of that year.
Artspace was created in the 1970s when downtown Minneapolis was gentrifying and artists were getting kicked out, Koski says.
“Artspace was an advocate organization to help those displaced artists find new places to work,” he says.
In the 1980s, when the Internal Revenue Service created the Low Income Housing Tax Credit and Historic Tax Credits (to rehabilitate historic properties), “Artspace was able to pivot to a development organization with the intention of actually building space for artists,” he says.
The first development project was an abandoned industrial building in Lowertown, a historic district in St. Paul. Tax credits, along with philanthropic giving supported the project, which converted the space into live-work units.
Artspace replicated that model, mostly in Minnesota at first, but eventually outside the state. It currently has completed 56 projects in 23 states.
“The majority of our projects were historic adaptive reuse,” Koski says, “but since old buildings have become cool again, they’re expensive. So now a lot of what we do is new construction.”
The Colorado Springs project will be a combination of both. The historic, Spanish-style portion on the west side of the building will be retained and will house commercial and community spaces; on the east side, the existing building will be demolished and replaced with new construction of 40 one-bedroom and 11 two-bedroom live-work units and more commercial space on the ground floor.
The new construction will link seamlessly with the historic element, and the result will be a five-story, 48,000-square-foot building that also has a rooftop deck and public art plaza.
The partners are almost halfway toward their philanthropic fundraising goal, Edmondson says. “We’re hoping to have the majority pledged or committed by the end of the year.”
Businesses and individuals who want to financially support the project can reach out to Edmondson directly at the Downtown Partnership.
Throughout October, businesses and individuals will have many other opportunities to support the Colorado Springs creative community.
Under the leadership of the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, Arts Month is presenting special programming that highlights the area’s creative sector and showcases local artists.
Creative pursuits including visual and culinary arts; theater and film; poetry, prose and comedy; and music and dance will be spotlighted. A full schedule and ways to participate can be found at artsoctober.com and peakradar.com.
COPPeR’s role is to connect the arts community with the community at large through programs like Curbside Culture, an online roster of musicians and performing artists launched during the pandemic; Military Arts Connection, which links service members with arts enrichment experiences and generates new economic opportunities for artists; the Peak Radar calendar of arts events; and Arts Month, says COPPeR Executive Director Andy Vick.
Although COPPeR doesn’t have the wherewithal to create housing or studio opportunities, it has supported the Artspace project from the start, and Vick serves on the board of Colorado Creative Industries, the state agency that approved some of the grant funding for Artspace.
“From the beginning, the Cultural Office was invited to be part of the process to imagine what a new affordable housing project would look like in the community,” says Vick.
And Arts Vision 2030, the community cultural plan spearheaded by COPPeR, reached some of the same conclusions as the Artspace survey: that artists and creatives often struggle to earn a living wage and find affordable workspace and housing.
The organizations also share the objectives of strengthening the arts community and encouraging collaboration and connection, and recognize that the arts are essential to the quality of life that makes people want to live in a community.
While Koski can’t state that the Artspace project will stimulate more affordable housing projects, he says the process of building beautiful, spacious buildings that are well suited for their tenants “can change the way people think about affordable housing so that often there’s more support in the local community moving forward.
“It’s our goal to try to make sure that we plant the flag in the ground and say, there is home and space that’s sustainable and affordable for the creative community in this community,” says Koski. “And that that can have impacts that people can never imagine until it does.”