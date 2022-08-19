A Mitchell High School employee has been arrested for sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.
The employee, Sarah Bryan Jones, 45, has been placed on leave from her position as a Library Technology Educator. Colorado Springs School District 11’s Mitchell website also lists her as a Men’s and Women’s Swim coach.
Colorado Springs Police Department said its Crimes Against Children Unit was advised on June 14 of a possible sexual assault on a child “involving a sixteen-year-old former Mitchell High school student and an employee of Mitchell High School.”
An investigation identified Jones as the suspect and established probable cause, and detectives were granted an arrest warrant on Aug. 17. Jones subsequently turned herself in, CSPD said, and was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.
Jones will appear in court Aug. 25.
CSPD’s news release asks witnesses or anyone with information to call 719-444-7000 or, to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7687) or 1-800-222-8477.