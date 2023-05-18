Yemi Mobolade's stunning victory in the mayor’s race appears to have been an alignment of the stars, enabling the newcomer to defeat a career politician with deep ties to power influencers.
That recipe combined a compelling energy and motivation by Mobolade, who became a citizen five years ago, with rejection of partisan labels imposed by his opponent, Wayne Williams. The result: Voters were inspired to take a chance on his leadership, sweeping him to the mayor's seat on May 16.
Mobolade, unaffiliated with any party, defeated long-time Republican politician Williams by a 57 to 43 margin in a GOP stronghold.
But as Mobolade prepares to take office as the city’s 42nd mayor — and its first elected Black mayor — on June 6, he says he’s most nervous about the chore of shifting the power dynamics of city leadership.
“It will be a more empowered government,” he says, meaning some who had a big say in how things ran in the past might not have as much standing under his administration, while the previously unheard will be given a voice.
On election night, former City Council member and Mayor Mary Lou Makepeace looked on as at least 500 people chanted, “Yemi! Yemi! Yemi!” as Mobolade took the stage.
“People sent a clear message,” she said. “We want a change.”
Mobolade campaigned on that very core principle — to upend the former practice of what he calls government for the few, in favor of government for everyone.
A former pastor, city business economic development officer, business owner and Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC official, Mobolade says his overwhelming victory is largely due to his message resonating with voters.
“There’s a hunger for a vision that transcends party lines from Washington, D.C. politics,” he says in an interview from his car the day after the election, as he took his sister to the airport. “There’s also a hunger for optimism and a new type of leadership.”
Though Mobolade is unaffiliated, Williams tried to paint him as a leftist liberal. Mobolade eschews such labels and pledges to, as he promised during his campaign, “put quality of life ahead of politics.”
He becomes the city’s third elected strong mayor after voters approved the switch in 2010 from a Council-city manager to Council-strong mayor form of government. Steve Bach served from 2011 to 2015, succeeded by two-termer John Suthers, who endorsed Williams.
Mobolade, 44, officially launched his campaign on April 4, 2022, shortly after resigning his position from the city as small business development administrator.
He came to the United States from West Africa at 17 to attend college and earned two bachelor’s degrees and two master’s degrees in business administration, management and leadership, and theology. He was drawn to Colorado Springs about a decade ago from California, as a faith leader. Besides working as a pastor at First Presbyterian Church and Discovery Christian Church, he started the Wild Goose Meeting House and Good Neighbors Meeting House. He also served as a vice president of business retention and expansion with the Chamber & EDC. He became a U.S. citizen about five years ago.
Active in leadership roles in the community, he served on various boards, including the Springs Rescue Mission board and Downtown Partnership board. He co-founded COSILoveYou, a faith-based service organization.
So he has a long reach through countless avenues of civic life, enabling him to rally supporters. That’s extended by his tireless efforts during the campaign that led him and his supporters to knock on 40,000 doors and hold more than a hundred meet-and-greet neighborhood meetings. He raised $782,522 in campaign money, mostly in smaller donations from more than 1,200 unique donors, to Williams’ $1,066,600 from about 330 donors.
Mobolade’s success at the polls also can be tied to a shifting electorate that has sent more Democrats to state House and Senate seats in recent years, as well as supported statewide Democratic candidates, political observers noted.
In short, Mobolade’s message was the right one at the right time, says his campaign consultant Anthony Carlson.
“I think the story of this election is voters want someone who’s genuine and has a message that makes people proud to live in Colorado Springs,” Carlson says.
Williams had endured a bruising first round of the mayor’s race in which he staved off a challenge from former County Commissioner Sallie Clark — and involved two dark money groups who championed his candidacy and attacked Clark. He ran second to Mobolade in the April 4 election, setting the stage for the runoff. But those dark money committees sat out the second phase of the race.
Williams’ ads labeling Mobolade as a liberal Democrat rang hollow when Mobolade garnered overt support from a parade of respected Republicans, including former El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder, Clark, former City Council Presidents Tom Strand and Scott Hente, and former City Councilor Don Knight.
Mobolade even secured support from Sarah Brittain Jack, a long-time Republican operative who’s managed countless GOP campaigns over the years.
Therein lies the secret to Mobolade’s success, says political consultant Daniel Cole, owner of Cole Communications, who oversaw dark money campaigns that favored Williams in the first round of the election. (Those groups didn’t take part in the runoff.)
Mobolade “got all the Democrats, most of the unaffiliateds and a good chunk of Republicans,” Cole says. “He managed to keep the left coalition behind him who thought he was more progressive than Wayne. He was able to build relationships among traditionally conservative constituents and was able to mobilize them too.”
Cole described Mobolade as “an extremely unusual and compelling presence” who not only convinced people to vote for him, but also motivated them to get their friends to vote for him as well.
Had the mayor’s race been partisan, which it is not, Mobolade never would have landed endorsements from staunch Republicans like Elder and Clark, because in partisan politics, “Certain lines can’t be crossed,” Cole says.
“Because he’s unaffiliated and running in a nonpartisan race, Republicans have political permission to support him if they want to,” he adds, “whereas if he’s a Democrat running in a partisan race, it would be seen as an unforgivable betrayal.”
The Gazette, which vigorously endorsed Williams, printed an editorial the day after the election, congratulating the winner and ending with, “It is a safe bet he will quickly make our great city greater.”
Suthers, a Republican, who also backed Williams, was silent until the afternoon after the election when he issued a muted congratulatory statement and added, “It has been an honor to serve as Mayor of my hometown over the last eight years, and I believe we have made incredible progress.” Suthers said he was helping with a smooth transition “to ensure he has everything he needs to continue the positive trajectory of the city.”
Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, though, issued a release on election night, saying he looks forward to working with Mobolade to “move Colorado Springs forward.”
Mobolade himself consciously steered clear of messages focusing on party politics and voters rewarded him with their votes, he says.
“I set out to do the things I said I was going to do, and that will continue — put quality of life ahead of politics and around citizen greatness,” he says. “You can expect a leader who will lead from a place of possibility and inspiration. The biggest message is that our city will be led by a mayor who will bring concerns of neighborhoods and diversity to the mayor’s table, converting from a city for the few to a city for the many.”
That posture won him the mayor’s seat, a historic achievement in a city with a population that’s 75 percent white and only 6 percent Black.
And the day after the election, Twitter traffic from across the nation heralded his victory — many tweets from Democrats, Cole notes. Newsweek magazine was among those requesting interviews.
But the rubber hits the road now, as the work of running the 39th largest city in the nation begins.
Mobolade still isn’t talking specifics, but rather outlines the framework in which he’ll guide the city, pledging to be “a mayor who is accessible, who shows up, welcomes diversity and input and thinking,” he says.
“Expect to see new voices and new types of leaders at the mayor’s table,” he adds, not so much from a staff perspective — he hasn’t indicated an overhaul of department heads — but from the community.
“When we talk about housing and affordable housing solutions, it would be some of the major players but also expect to see some newer development voices at the table who can push us into innovations,” he says.
Mobolade plans to create “solution teams” for various areas of concern, comprised of community stakeholders and leaders.
He also says he wants to establish a monthly schedule of community meetings, or “listening tours,” as he calls them.
“One idea is to once a month to plant myself at a local business and engage our residents,” he says.
His success in working with City Council, comprised largely of conservatives and four newcomers endorsed by Suthers in the April 4 election, will be vested in “relational work of getting to know them and their priorities.”
He will continue the tradition of the mayor meeting with Council for lunch.
But unlike Suthers, who Mobolade says has relied on his Chief of Staff Jeff Greene for developing certain relationships, Mobolade vows to be a hands-on boss.
“I want to spend my time administrating, being at the helm of executing decisions and bringing resources to our city,” he says.
Asked what lessons he’s taken from Suthers’ time in office, the mayor-elect says, “One of the things he’s very good at that I will carry on is his understanding of the job he signed up for” — what’s required by the city Charter and what’s expected from the chief executive.
“I want to be an objective leader,” Mobolade says, “and it’s important that I’m doing the job according to our laws and have strict discipline around that.”
In that same spirit, he says he will look at issues objectively. “Then I can say, ‘I have looked at this with fresh eyes, therefore, the decision has changed,’ or ’It’s stayed the same,’ and I’m not beholden to anybody but what’s in the best interest of our citizens.”
He’s met weekly with Suthers since he advanced to the runoff election in early April and plans to spend the first three months in office engaging directly with the city staff to get a grasp on the culture, to understand the job from their perspective.
Mobolade won’t say how much turnover he expects to see, or seek, in department heads.
Asked about that, he says after his May 17 session with Suthers, the current mayor headed to a department heads meeting. “These are people I know and worked with,” Mobolade says, noting his office was five doors away from Suthers’ office when he worked for the city. “I walked with him to that room and 90 percent of people in that room I know. I don’t anticipate a lot of staff changes, but as time goes on, I’m open to any changes that need to happen.”
Which brings us to the question circulating about who he’ll choose as chief of staff, a key aide who carries out the mayor’s agenda and usually attends all City Council meetings.
Mobolade demurs, saying he will announce his choice for the post on his inauguration day and will immediately call a meeting of that person and all directors.
“I’ve been talking and interviewing people over the last two to three months,” he says, “and I’ve narrowed it from seven [candidates] to three. A number of community leaders offered their interest in being chief of staff, which is humbling that so many people would want to work for me.”
He does say that neither Elder nor Clark will hold a post in his administration and that he has “zero” obligations toward any specific person as a result of his campaign for the office.
“We owe nobody anything,” he says.
Nuts and bolts issues await Mobolade after he takes office, of course.
He’ll have to draft a proposed 2024 budget and decide whether to ask taxpayers’ permission to retain an estimated $5 million in revenue collected in excess of Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights caps — and if so, for what purpose.
After he’s been in office a month or so, he says, he will launch the process of drafting a strategic plan for next year.
As he said on election night, “Friends, it’s been a long, hard journey. There’s a new way politics can be done, and that starts today.”
But as he said during our interview the day after the election, “June 6 is when the real work begins.”