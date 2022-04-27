Motorists in Colorado Springs will have their pictures taken at two more intersections if they run red lights, the Police Department has announced.
On April 18, a 30-day warning period began before $75 fines are imposed for violators of red lights in the westbound lanes of Woodmen Road and Black Forest Road and in the eastbound lanes at Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard.
During the warning period, violators will be mailed a warning. After that, they’ll be sent a citation.
Other red-light cameras are located at:
• East Platte Avenue and Chelton Road
• Briargate and Lexington boulevards
• North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle
• North Academy and Dublin boulevards
• Lake Avenue and East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard
• Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard
• East Platte Avenue and North Union Boulevard
• East Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive
• Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard
• Platte Avenue and North Murray Boulevard
In 2021, 20,695 citations were issued for violators at 10 intersections, the CSPD website reports. The most citations were issued at Lake and Cheyenne Mountain (336) last year.