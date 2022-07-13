With more unaffiliated voters choosing the Republican rather than the Democratic primary ballot in the June 28 primary election, does that signal they will veer to the right in the general election, too?
Opinions are mixed, but as candidates mount their general election campaigns, they should be mindful that Colorado voters without a party affiliation comprise the biggest voting group, with 1,715,211 voters on the rolls as of June 1.
That’s 79 percent more than the state’s 957,063 Republicans, and 60 percent more than the 1,069,070 Democrats.
More unaffiliated voters cast Republican ballots in the primary than they did in 2020 and 2018, since Colorado adopted the open primary system, The Colorado Sun recently reported.
While The Sun quoted observers saying the outcome suggests choppy waters ahead for Democrats in the Nov. 8 general election, others told the news site the preference of unaffiliated voters for Republican ballots is simply a function of ballot choices. There were no contested Democratic primaries for statewide races — governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer and at-large State Board of Education.
Closer to home, 28 percent of votes cast in the El Paso County primary election for Republicans came from unaffiliated voters — 27,116 of 97,500 votes.
Despite that high number, those unaffiliated voters could have sat out the election and the outcome would have been the same, says Daniel Cole, owner of Cole Communications, because most of the countywide races were decided by majorities that exceeded 27,000 votes.
“The margins of victory were so large that the candidates who won didn’t need the unaffiliateds to do it,” says Cole, whose firm handled spending of $115,000 for the independent expenditure committee Constitutional Conservatives of El Paso County, which supported the winning candidates in the four countywide contested races and both county commissioner races.
Cole asserts that those unaffiliated voters now are primed to vote Republican in the fall.
“The act of voting for a Republican candidate once in June means they’ll be more likely to vote for that candidate in November,” he says.
But Josh Dunn, a UCCS political science professor, warned against reading too much into this.
This year, 231,461 unaffiliated voters cast ballots in the Republican primary ballot, compared to about 100,000 in 2020 and 130,000 in 2018, The Sun reported. Registered Democrats cast 380,404 ballots in the primary election, and Republicans, 423,344.
Only 161,663 unaffiliated voters chose the Democratic primary ballot — but again, none of those in the top statewide Democratic races had primary competitors.
El Paso County’s Democratic ballot contained only three contested races. Those included Congressional District 5 where David Torres defeated Michael Colombe; Senate District 11 in which Tony Exum prevailed over Yolanda Avila, and House District 17 where Regina English edged out Mischa Smith.
There were no Democratic primary matchups for any El Paso County offices on the ballot; Secretary of State’s data shows that 15,262 unaffiliated voters in El Paso County chose the Democratic ballot.
The GOP ballot, in contrast, was chock-full of competitive races, some with more than two candidates.
For example, Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado Springs had to stave off three challengers to capture the Republican nomination in pursuit of his ninth term representing Congressional District 5.
Three people vied for Secretary of State, and three for El Paso County sheriff.
But even if all the county’s 27,116 unaffiliated voters who cast Republican ballots had chosen the same candidate, it still might not have made a difference in the outcome. For example, Undersheriff Joe Roybal prevailed in the sheriff’s race with 55,292 votes over Todd Watkins (23,397), and Greg Maxwell (18,205). Roybal’s vote count represented a 31,895 gap over Watkins’ tally. (Roybal is under investigation for a supporter offering discounts at a shooting range in exchange for signing his nominating petition.)
Also, in the clerk and recorder race, Assessor Steve Schleiker defeated far-right candidate Peter Lupia by 27,286 votes, though Lupia refused to concede.
Sarah Brittain Jack, owner of political and government affairs consulting firm Sarah B. Jack & Associates, says she wasn’t surprised at the crossover to vote Republican.
“This has been coming for a long time as people ‘unaffiliate’ because of the Party politics on both sides,” she says via email. “The turnout of the U [unaffiliated] voters casting an R [Republican] ballot shows us the importance of Republican candidates speaking to the concerns of those voters — public safety, the economy, education — kitchen table issues.”
She called the results “really gratifying and encouraging to Republicans like me who know that traditional Republicans have the answers people want and need.”
El Paso County’s four countywide seats up for grabs went to more moderate candidates, rather than hard-right contenders who supported such things as a return to hand-counting paper ballots and refusal to enforce federal laws.
“I wouldn’t read too much into this if I were a Republican,” Dunn, professor and chair of UCCS’ Department of Political Science, says via email. “It could be that it’s a bad sign for Democrats in November but not having a primary for Governor or Senate must have significantly decreased participation on the Democratic side. I would think that that has to be the biggest reason for the disparity.”
He also says he thinks most unaffiliated voters are “closet partisans,” meaning they consistently vote for one party. “I’m not convinced that there’s a huge difference among unaffiliated El Paso County voters who consistently vote Republican and registered Republicans,” he says. “If that’s the case then it’s not necessarily the unaffiliated voters leading to that outcome. It could just be a sign that Republicans in El Paso are tired of focusing on the things that candidates like Lupia are focusing on because it doesn’t help them win
elections.”
True, Anthony Carlson, a Colorado Springs-based political consultant, says via text message. More moderate Republicans vying in the general election, he says, “will make for a much more competitive election cycle for the state house and senate.”
A more competitive race for the U.S. Senate seat on the November ballot also is expected after businessman Joe O’Dea defeated State Rep. Ron Hanks. Even El Paso County, seen as populated by many far-right Republicans, went for O’Dea.
Hanks was in Washington, D.C., during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and made extreme statements regarding the false claim that former President Donald Trump actually won the 2020 presidential election.
Colorado Public Radio reported Hanks “made attacking the credibility of the election system central to his time at the state Capitol and his campaign — his first campaign video featured him shooting a piece of office equipment labeled ‘Dominion Voting Machine.’”
Cole observes that the Democrats’ campaign to paint Hanks as the “true conservative” and link O’Dea to party disloyalty, noting his previous campaign donations to Sen. Michael Bennet, now his opponent, and former Colorado Governor and U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, both Democrats, could backfire.
“O’Dea is an extremely strong candidate, and I think the Democrats know it, which is why they spent $10 million trying to ensure that he was not the nominee.”
But Cole says the campaign was a failure, with O’Dea capturing the nomination, which he says should erode the Democrats’ credibility in attracting money for the November election.
“The Democrats have really painted themselves into a corner,” he says.
O’Dea’s victory has caused national political watchers to perk up at the possibility that incumbent Bennet might not have a lock on the election in November.
Roll Call, a news service based in the nation’s Capitol, reported that Democrats hoped Bennet would face Hanks, who “would have had difficulty appealing to independent voters necessary to win and GOP outside groups would not have seen him as a good investment when looking for races to target.
“Bennet still starts the general election with the edge in a state Biden won by 13.5 points, and gets to run on a ticket with popular Gov. Jared Polis,” Roll Call reported. “But the Colorado Senate race is going to be competitive and we’re changing the rating from Solid Democratic to Likely Democratic.”