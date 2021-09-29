A who’s who of Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs came together Sept. 25 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony in honor of former Manitou Springs Mayor Marcy Morrison (right).
The gathering formally dedicated the completion of the Beckers Lane Bridge and honored Morrison for political achievements that have impacted Manitou Springs, Colorado Springs and the state, where she served in the Colorado House from 1992-2000 and as insurance commissioner from 2007-10.
The bridge, funded by Manitou Springs Urban Renewal Authority, has been a years-long project in which Morrison played a significant role as an elected official and private citizen.
The bridge completion is considered a milestone though it also generated controversy with the removal of several Siberian elm trees. Speakers on hand included former Colorado Springs mayor Mary Lou Makepeace, Colorado Springs City Councilor Richard Skorman and former Colorado Springs vice mayor Larry Small.