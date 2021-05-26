Munchausen syndrome by proxy, also known as “factitious disorder imposed on another,” is defined by the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders as “the intentional production or feigning of physical or psychological signs or symptoms in another person who is under the individual’s care.” It’s a disorder that first emerged, with both clinical and legal ramifications, in the 1970s.
One of the first people to be successfully prosecuted for murders ascribed to the disorder was Martha Woods, an Army wife who was convicted for killing her adopted son Paul Woods in 1972. Though only convicted of the one murder, it is believed that she had nine victims (only two of whom survived) across the United States, including Marlan Rash, an 18-month-old boy who died in Colorado Springs in 1964 while in Martha’s care.
Search “Munchausen syndrome by proxy Colorado” today, though, and the first 10 pages of results will be about Kelly Turner. Turner is being held in the Douglas County Jail in Castle Rock, awaiting trial for the 2017 death of her 7-year-old daughter, Olivia Gant.
Turner is accused of faking her daughter’s illnesses, the pretexts for a GoFundMe campaign, a Make-A-Wish Foundation event and ride-alongs with police and fire crews. After Gant’s death, doctors grew suspicious when Turner brought her older daughter to Children’s Hospital Colorado for “bone pain.”
According to the Douglas County grand jury indictment, Turner spontaneously mentioned Munchausen syndrome by proxy while being interviewed by investigators, but denied that she had it. Turner is scheduled for a jury trial in August, and The Denver Post recently reported that the doctors who treated Olivia Gant have been reluctant to cooperate with prosecutors, who may have to issue subpoenas to compel testimony.
The doctor who testified against Martha Woods in her 1972 trial was Dr. Vincent Di Maio, who would go on to have a noted career as a forensic pathologist and consultant. In 2017, Di Maio recounted highlights of his career in the book Morgue, co-authored by true crime writer Ron Franscell.
“Dr. Di Maio considered US vs Woods to have the most impact on the two most important pillars of his career: Medicine and the law,” said Franscell in an email. “In medicine, it changed the way that doctors look at unexplained child deaths, all lumped up to that point into the vague diagnosis of ‘crib death.’ And in the law, it forced a course correction in hundreds of years of jurisprudence: After Woods, it was possible for prosecutors to use — under the strictest circumstances — a defendant’s unprosecuted past to establish a pattern of illegal behavior for juries.”
Martha Woods doesn’t have the notoriety of villains like Ted Bundy or John Wayne Gacy. Winnona Rash, Marlan’s 49-year-old sister, had no idea that her brother was the victim of such tragic circumstances.
“My mother always had this big china cabinet from Korea — black lacquer, mother of pearl, huge, huge china cabinet,” says Winnona, who lives in Colorado Springs. “As a little kid of course, when mom and dad are gone I looked through the drawers. I’m looking through and I see this book and I see this name and I’m like, ‘Who the hell is Marlan?’ My father’s name is Harlan, so as a 7-year-old I’m like, ‘This doesn’t make sense.’ I open it up and the first thing I see is this picture of this baby’s casket and flowers. I asked my mom, ‘Who are these people? Who is this?’ She said, ‘That was your brother, but he died when he was a baby.’ That was the end of the conversation, no more discussion about it. I didn’t really think about it again until I was maybe a teenager. I asked my dad about it and he said I had an older brother who died because he stopped breathing. I went the rest of the years thinking I had an older brother who died from [sudden infant death syndrome].”
Winnona wouldn’t learn the rest of the story until decades later. “In the beginning of 2019, I moved back in with my mother,” she recalls. “She needed someone to take care of her and be with her. I’m cleaning up things and one night I think, ‘I wonder what happened to that book?’ I go up and I find it, and as I’m looking through it, I keep seeing, in the newspaper articles, Martha Woods and her husband, Harry, but everyone called him ‘Woody.’ I’m looking through here and I see Martha and Woody, and I look in the sympathy cards and I see Martha and Woody, so I look up Martha Woods’ name. That is when I found out she killed my brother. I really had no idea. When that happened it just kind of gave me all this information all at once.”
Winnona’s father and Woody served together in the Army in Korea, where Harlan Rash met Winnona’s mother, Yong Ja, who emigrated to the United States with Harlan and baby Marlan in 1964 when he was stationed at Fort Carson, along with the Woodses. “My mother considered Martha a friend,” says Winnona, “because her husband is in the military with [Woods’] husband. That’s how it works, right?”
According to Franscell’s research, by the time Martha had arrived in Colorado Springs in 1964, she had already been involved in at least five separate incidents where infants had died from choking. The victims were three of Woods’ own children, one nephew and one niece. The doctors at the time attributed the deaths to things like an enlarged thymus, epiglottitis, diphtheria, acute pneumonitis and choking on a mucus plug. In each case, no autopsy was performed and no suspicion ever fell on Woods.
In Colorado Springs, Woods would babysit for Winnona’s mother when she had to work. “One of the things that impacted me when I was [talking to] my mom, she was talking about the last night that she had to go to work, and she left Marlan,” recalls Winnona. “She was physically grabbing at herself, she said, ‘He was grabbing on to me, he didn’t want me to go.’”
According to a May 4, 1964, article in The Gazette covering Marlan’s death, “Mrs. Harry Woods was babysitting with the child and shortly after six p.m. she heard the boy make a sound and saw his head drop over. She tried mouth-to-mouth respiration to no avail and then called an ambulance from Fort Carson.”
Marlan’s cause of death was listed as “unexplained death of infancy.” Marlan was buried in Evergreen Cemetery, and the Woods paid for a casket spray of flowers for the child’s funeral.
In 1967, the Woodses adopted a 5-day-old baby named Judy Lynn, who also experienced breathing problems in Martha’s care. According to Franscell, Martha also began to receive strange phone calls demanding she return baby Judy. The harassment led the Woods family to request a transfer, and Harry was assigned to the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. In the spring of 1969, the Woods family welcomed another adopted baby, Paul.
Paul too began suffering from choking and breathing incidents, and was frequently transported to Kirk Army Hospital. On Aug. 20, 1969, Paul was admitted in cardiac and pulmonary arrest. On Sept. 9, Judy was also admitted, which raised serious concerns among hospital staff. Judy was removed from the Woods’ care by child welfare workers, and Paul, who had remained in the hospital since Aug. 20, died on Sept 21, 1969.
Di Maio performed Paul’s autopsy, and according to an April 11, 1972, article from The Baltimore Sun covering Martha’s trial, testified that he was “75 percent sure” that Paul’s death was a homicide. Because Paul died on a military installation, the FBI was tasked to investigate the death in 1969, five years after Marlan’s death in Colorado Springs.
“My mom didn’t know he was murdered until the FBI came to her home,” says Winnona. “They came to visit my mom, and that’s when my mother found out that her son was actually murdered by Martha.”
Martha was charged with the murder of Paul Woods in 1970, and convicted by a jury and then sentenced to life in prison in 1972. She died in 2002.
“You know what she died from?” asks Winnona. “COPD. She suffocated to death.”
The impact of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, for those victims who survive, can be profound. The 2019 Hulu crime drama The Act documented the case of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, whose mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, claimed she suffered from chronic conditions including leukemia, asthma, muscular dystrophy and brain damage. Like Turner, Dee Dee took advantage of charities like the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
In 2015, Gypsy and Nicholas Godejohn, a man she met online, developed a plot to kill Dee Dee. Godejohn, who stabbed Dee Dee 17 times, was ultimately convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. Gypsy was convicted of second-degree murder in a case that Greene County, Missouri, prosecutor Dan Patterson called “extraordinary and unusual.”
The people left in the wake of Martha Woods’ abuse still struggle to make sense of it decades later. Winnona Rash, who was born six years after her brother was murdered, felt the effect of the tragedy, even if she wasn’t aware of it at the time.
“I’ve never had a babysitter,” said Rash. “Unless it was my mother’s family — not even my father’s family — she did not leave me or my brother with anyone. Very overprotective, ‘Don’t trust anyone, I don’t care if they’re your friend.’ My mother is very hard. She doesn’t trust anyone; everyone has an agenda.”
Rash says her mother’s tendency toward overprotection caused conflict as a child. “I’m a wild child,” she says. “I cannot be restrained, and my mother and I’s relationship because of that — I know I gave her every gray hair on her head, because all she wanted to do was cocoon me and just keep me protected and all I wanted to do was go get in trouble. I understand a lot about my upbringing and about my mom now. I learn more all the time. She’ll just do something kinda weird and I’ll be like, ‘OK, I get it. It’s because you lost a baby.’ Especially with her granddaughter, my child. She really likes telling me how to protect my child.”
Rash says her mother’s reaction is understandable. “This was in the year that my mother actually emigrated here, so the first year that she was an American or came to America, an American killed her son,” she says. “That set an attitude up for the rest of her life.”
Since learning the truth about her brother’s death, Rash has worked to learn more about the Woods case and has connected with another Woods survivor. “I go on YouTube and I punch in ‘Martha Woods’ just out of curiosity, and I see a forensic psychologist did this video on her,” explains Rash. “I watched the video and I just made a comment, ‘That’s my brother. My brother was the neighbor’s kid.’ That’s how I found Judy. Judy apparently also goes online every once in a while and just plugs in her name. I sent Judy a picture of Martha and Woody and my mom and dad.”
Judy Gentry, who was adopted as an infant by Woods in 1967, says the Woods case has had a profound impact on her life. “I have children and I’ve had a really hard relationship with one of my children,” she says. “I’ve had a difficult relationship with my [adoptive] parents, who have both passed away, but feeling loved, feeling like I wanted to be there. I’ve never ever felt like I had a home. I left home two days after I graduated high school. I’ve never really had good relationships with my brothers and sisters at all. It’s impacted how I was as a parent, impacted my anger, which I’ve now gotten that under control. My relationships with men have always been abusive. I’ve always felt that’s all I deserve. It affected a lot in my life, mentally, emotionally. I just never felt like I was really wanted anywhere.”
After being removed from the custody of the Woodses she was placed with a foster family, who later adopted her, but her relationship with the Woodses didn’t end after Martha’s 1972 conviction. “For a long time I still had to visit Mr. Woods, even though Mrs. Woods was in jail, because he wouldn’t release me to be adopted to another family,” says Gentry. “About 11 or 12 years old is when I was released to be adopted.”
As an adult, Gentry tried to get closure from Woods, visiting her in jail. “I did, when I was older, go see Mrs. Woods in prison,” she says. “I was pregnant with my first child. Because I lived knowing this and my mom kept all the newspaper articles and cards, and speaking with Mr. Woods, who thought in their minds that I was still their child. I wanted her to answer the question, ‘Did you do this? Why did you do this?’ I got the same answer from her. She said she didn’t do any of it. That was all that she said. She said she didn’t do it, that she didn’t try to hurt me, and that I was her child. Mr. Woods followed her from prison to prison. They both had some kind of connection, I don’t understand it. He always said she never did it, or at least to me he did. I needed that question answered straight from her. This has been in my life all my life. It’s something that doesn’t go away, so I needed to know.”
Gentry says the events of her childhood affected her as a mother. “When I became a parent, the one thing I stressed that I did not want to do to my children is beat them, hurt them like that,” she says. “If I ever caught myself acting angry I would have to go and I’d say, ‘I’m acting like my mother.’ It did affect me.”
Gentry says the connection she’s been able to forge with Rash has helped her. “It’s kind of really awesome because I’ve gone through this pretty much by myself,” says Gentry. “I got on Google and the YouTube video popped up. I scrolled down through the comments and saw [Winnona Rash’s] name on there, that her brother was one of the children that had been murdered. I had put a comment on there in regards to the article, so she reached out to me and that’s how we started communicating, and I’m learning about her story and stuff. It’s really good to have somebody to talk to. I’m enjoying it.”
Rash says the feeling is mutual.
While the damage caused by Munchausen syndrome by proxy is clear, answers and closure are not. “Today, we’d say Martha Woods suffered from Munchausen by proxy,” said Franscell. “However, [that] wasn’t a recognized syndrome until 1977, and the term ‘serial killer’ wasn’t coined until the late 1970s — so neither term was applied to her. Nevertheless, without question, Martha Woods was a serial killer beset with horrifying psychological defects, as all serial killers are. She wasn’t insane in the legal sense — she knew right from wrong — but she was a psychopath.”