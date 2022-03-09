In the runup to the 2022 elections — the primary will be held June 28, the general election on Nov. 8 — the Indy will offer up some election facts, dispel some of the most common rumors and correct misinformation.
Misconception: Hand-counting ballots is more reliable than machine counting.
If you put that statement to El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman, he says, “I would say that is false. That is a myth. That is not the case for a number of reasons.”
Not only are machines more accurate — many times over — than hand-counting, but hand-counting is more expensive and time-consuming.
“There’s just not a plus side,” he says.
Broerman, a Republican who’s overseen local elections for seven years and worked at the Clerk and Recorder’s Office two years before being elected in 2014, is certified as an election official by the state of Colorado and nationally.
He points to a study conducted in 2012 by Rice University and Clemson University (tinyurl.com/deyxnnhy) that found two different methods of hand-counting ballots proved to be up to 2 percent inaccurate.
Machine tabulations, he says, are virtually error-free.
“Our scanners were tested by the election assistance center in Washington, D.C.,” Broerman says. “Their standard was one misread ballot for 500,000 counted. They had not one misread. They then went to 1.5 million, and then 2 million. Nothing [no errors]. That’s what a machine does well. We as humans are not good at doing repetitive things.”
Broerman says the state and county conduct multiple tests to prove the accuracy of machine counting before an election.
To demonstrate the difference in accuracy between machine- and hand-counting, Broerman gave ballots to 25 election canvas workers, including Republican and Democratic volunteers, to mark. The group then tallied them by hand. It took five hand-counts by the workers before achieving an accurate tally.
Broerman says vote-counting machines are secured in a locked room with cameras and controlled access. The rooms also have alarms and the election equipment has encrypted passwords.
“We have many, many layers of security,” he says.
He also notes that post-election auditing in Colorado is the most robust in the country to assure accuracy. “The state of Colorado was the genesis of that,” he says. “Several other states are now doing that. We actually look at the ballot and compare it to what the machine read.”
If the county had to count ballots by hand, it would be an extraordinary burden, considering more than 383,000 votes were cast in the 2020 presidential election. Thirty-two contests appeared on that ballot, meaning hand-counting wouldn’t require tallying the presidential race alone, but all 32 races. That would require tracking 12.2 million contest votes in El Paso County’s election.
“Machines can do that very quickly,” Broerman says, noting that, by law, ballots must be counted within nine days of an election.
“We don’t have the space to do a hand count,” he adds. “We would have to rent a building, or a ballroom at some hotel.” That scenario would pose a security challenge in itself, he says.
Besides being inaccurate and time-consuming, hand-counting is prohibitively expensive. Broerman says machines count at a rate of “pennies per ballot” compared to $1.25 or so per ballot for hand-counting.
“It would cost $400,000 to $600,000 or more for an election,” he says. “I don’t have the budget for that.” Also, such a cost would be spread over all other entities that have races or measures on the ballot.
Still in doubt? Broerman has set up a method for citizens themselves to verify results. They can download digital images of every ballot cast in an election and conduct their own count, if they’re so inclined. Or, they can come to his office and ask to count ballots one box at a time. Each box contains 100 ballots.
“They can be their own auditor,” he says.
Indy readers are invited to submit their own questions about election procedures to news@csindy.com with “mythbusters” in the subject line.