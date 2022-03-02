In the runup to the 2022 elections — the primary will be held June 28 and the general election on Nov. 8 — the Indy will offer some facts about elections to dispel rumors and misconceptions that travel the internet and other informational channels.
Misconception: A lot of fraudulent votes are cast.
This is a favorite red herring among people in certain political circles, who claim ballot boxes are “stuffed” or people cast ballots on behalf of dead people, thereby raising questions about the legitimacy of the results.
This is not true.
The Associated Press performed an exhaustive investigation of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election in states disputed by former President Donald Trump. Those were Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
The AP reported its findings in a Dec. 14, 2021 report, which found fewer than 475 potential voter fraud cases out of more than 25 million votes cast in those states. The number of potential cases ranged from 26 suspicious votes in Pennsylvania to 198 in Arizona.
“The cases could not throw the outcome into question even if all the potentially fraudulent votes were for Biden, which they were not, and even if those ballots were actually counted, which in most cases they were not,” AP reported.
Virtually every case was based on an individual acting alone to cast additional ballots, the report said. Types of “fraudulent” votes cast included a man in Wisconsin who was a felon who didn’t understand or didn’t know he couldn’t vote and a woman in Arizona who submitted a ballot on behalf her mother who died a month before the election.
In Colorado, elections are audited to ensure accuracy. Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s website says fraud is “extremely rare and easily identified.”
She notes that Republican and Democratic election judges oversee processes in each county to ensure elections are fair and trustworthy.
Besides signature verification, Colorado is part of the Electronic Registration Information Center, which helps prevent a person from voting in more than one state and detects those who do.
To keep voter lists current, the secretary of state receives monthly death reports from the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment and an extra mid-month list leading up to every election, which alerts the election office to remove deceased people from voter rolls, says Secretary of State spokesperson Annie Orloff. The office also receives data from the Social Security Administration, Colorado Department of Corrections and other agencies to cancel records for ineligible voters and update addresses.
Since 2005, there have been only a handful of voter fraud cases prosecuted in Colorado, Orloff says.
Under Colorado Law, ineligible voting or registration is a felony that carries up to a $5,000 fine, 18 months in jail or both.
Locally, El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman calls fraudulent voting “rare.” For example, in the 2020 presidential election, nearly 400,000 votes were cast and just 32 cases were referred to the District Attorney’s Office for further investigation. Many are based on a signature that didn’t match a voter’s historical signature.
Those cases are required by statute to be turned over to prosecutors for investigation after the elections office notifies the voter they have eight days to explain why their signature doesn’t match.
Many signature problems have a plausible explanation, Broerman says, such as someone had surgery on their writing hand, or they have changed how they sign their name. In one anecdote, Broerman says bipartisan election judges who review signatures of voters that appear on the ballot envelope identified the signature of former Clerk and Recorder and Secretary of State Wayne William’s daughter as not matching a past ballot.
“When she came of age to vote, she wrote her name making every letter distinct,” Broerman says. “When she got a little older, her signature looked a little like a doctor’s on a prescription pad. When we showed him [Wayne Williams], he said, ‘I would have rejected it too.’”
Thus, Broerman notes, voter fraud is “not an easy crime” to commit.
He also says that questionable ballots aren’t counted until verified.
Broerman says part of the penalty for a voter fraud conviction locally is to require a voter to help educate others through a statement of regret published on the clerk and recorder’s website. There are two such letters dated 2021 currently posted.
The DA’s Office reports investigating 32 voters in the 2020 general election, which resulted in two convictions. (Another 14 qualified for diversion.)
The November 2021 election resulted in the Clerk and Recorder’s Office referring 21 cases to the DA in January; investigations are underway.
Indy readers are invited to submit their own questions about election procedures to news@csindy.com with “mythbusters” in the subject line.