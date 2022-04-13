In the runup to the 2022 elections — the primary will be held June 28 and the general election on Nov. 8 — the Indy will offer some facts about elections to dispel rumors and misconceptions that travel the internet and other informational channels.
Misconception: Military and overseas ballots aren’t counted.
“I’m not sure where that comes from, but we count each and every ballot,” says Chuck Broerman, the El Paso County clerk and recorder.
Anyone who is 18 years old, a U.S. citizen and a legal resident of Colorado is entitled to vote, even if they are absent from their voting residence.
“And it’s not just military,” says Director of Elections Angie Leath. “It’s any U.S. citizen who claims Colorado as a residence and is living abroad.”
The Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) “extends federal absentee voting rights to Service members, their eligible family members, and overseas citizens,” according to the Federal Voting Assistance Program.
So... how does it work? “Military and overseas voters have a special designation when they’re filling out their voter registration,” says Leath. “They can identify themselves as a member of the military or out of the country/absent from the state of Colorado, and that gives them a common status, which generates the ballot to be sent to them 45 days prior instead of the 22 days prior.” (“Because those ballots may have to go to the four corners of the world,” says Broerman.) Coloradans can do this online at govotecolorado.gov, or by submitting a Federal Post Card Application (FPCA) or state paper registration form.
Voters must specify whether they want their ballot to be sent by mail, fax or email. There is also the option to download their ballot online. “The online ballot delivery program will allow you to download your ballot, mark and review it, and print and sign self-affirmation for return to the county elections office,” according to Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s website. Electronic ballots are due by 7 p.m. MST on Election Day; mailed ballots must be received no later than eight days after Election Day. UOCAVA voters can also vote by Federal Write-in Absentee Ballot (FWAB), which they can obtain on the Federal Voting Assistance Program website.
For more info, see tinyurl.com/overseas-vote-info or fvap.gov/colorado.
Indy readers are invited to submit their own questions about election procedures to news@csindy.com with “mythbusters” in the subject line.