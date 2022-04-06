In the runup to the 2022 elections — the primary will be held June 28 and the general election on Nov. 8 — the Indy will offer some facts about elections to dispel rumors and misconceptions that travel the internet and other informational channels.
Misconception: My vote doesn’t matter.
This is false.
Whether you are casting a vote for a school board candidate or the next president of the United States, your vote matters.
“We can look back at various times in the history of our country where a handful of votes did make a difference,” says Chuck Broerman, the El Paso County clerk and recorder. Take the 2000 presidential election (George W. Bush won by 537 votes, taking Florida and the presidency) or the 2016 Vermont House election (a Democratic incumbent was unseated by one vote).
And even if your vote is unlikely to sway an election — “what it is doing is contributing to the number of your demographic,” says Hannah McCarthy, co-author of A User’s Guide to Democracy, in a Vice article. “So ‘x number of Latinx voters between the ages of 18 and 25 turn out in x county in Wisconsin.’ You are adding yourself to that number, and the larger that demographic turnout ends up being, that is who those politicians are going to cater to.”
While presidential elections tend to generate more enthusiasm, local elections are just as important. Elected representatives can prioritize issues that affect residents on a local level: school programs and curriculum, law enforcement, city infrastructure and more. “You may travel a road that’s got a lot of potholes,” says Broerman, “and an election ... can change or influence [when] that road gets rebuilt or repaved.”
Local election outcomes are more likely to make an immediate difference in a voter’s day-to-day life, yet they’re often won by smaller margins. According to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office, voter turnout percentages for national elections tend to be in the upper 70s to low 80s. But voter participation in local elections varies, driven by candidates and issues. “The more issues that are before a voter,” Broerman says, “the more of a hook there is for folks to be engaged.”
So how do we combat voter apathy and cynicism? In addition to getting educated on ballot issues, Broerman encourages residents to sign up to be election judges — and learn firsthand about voting procedures, civic engagement, and the measures in place to prevent voter fraud and ensure fair elections.
Indy readers are invited to submit their own questions about election procedures to news@csindy.com with “mythbusters” in the subject line.