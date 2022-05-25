In 2019, a total of 3,853 prisoners died in state prisons or private prison facilities under a state contract, a decrease of 284 deaths from 2018.

Almost 77 percent (908) of the 1,200 persons who died in local jails in 2019 were not convicted of a crime at the time of their death.

184 deaths in local jails due to drug or alcohol intoxication in 2019 was the highest recorded in the 20 years that BJS has collected mortality data

Suicide was the leading single cause of death in local jails in 2019, with 355 deaths.

Almost 40 percent of inmates who died in local jails in 2019 had been held for one week or less.

The number of federal prisoners who died in the custody of a facility operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons increased from 378 in 2018 to 381 in 2019.

Almost 87 percent of the 65,027 state prisoners and 89 percent of the 7,125 federal prisoners who died in custody from 2001 to 2019 died of illness.