Update: The U.S. Capitol has reportedly been secured.
Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed and breached the Capitol earlier this morning in protest of the Electoral College certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. One woman has reportedly been shot, and Capitol Police are working to secure the Capitol. Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn (CD5), who, along with Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert (CD3), opposed the certification, tweeted, “My staff and I are safe. I strongly condemn those individuals that have chosen to incite violence and have put our law enforcement in harm's way. Today is supposed to be a day of constitutional debate, not violence. This is not who we are as Americans.”
This is a developing situation.