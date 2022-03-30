On Dec. 23 just before 7 p.m., on a day when winds were clocked at up to 40 mph south of Colorado Springs, some city residents were startled by noisy flashes — their worst nightmare.
Fireworks lit up the sky over The Broadmoor resort, despite dry conditions that led authorities to impose burn restrictions on Sept. 13 and keep them in place until February.
Neighbors took to the NextDoor social media site to express astonishment, and soon demanded the city explain why the Colorado Springs Fire Department approved the fireworks display at the five-star resort.
They noted that any spark, driven by stiff winds, might have created a conflagration in the heavily wooded area that lies adjacent to Pike National Forest.
In fact, five days before that, spot fires started by fireworks displays erupted in Douglas County, and one day before, an abandoned campfire ignited a fire on Blodgett Peak that burned for days.
Seven days after The Broadmoor fireworks show, on Dec. 30, the Marshall fire erupted near Boulder and wiped out more than 1,000 homes.
So it was with angst that neighbors watched the sparkling bursts over The Broadmoor, which they later learned were set off to celebrate a wedding.
As one resident reported to the Indy the night it took place, “How can they even be allowed to shoot fireworks on a calm day given the incredibly dry conditions? And it seems so irresponsible to shoot fireworks in any kind of wind, let alone the big gusts and sustained winds we have tonight....”
CSFD defends its decision to approve the display, with Chief Randy Royal saying it posed no danger. Which is an odd assertion considering the original request called for a 30-minute spectacular, later whittled to five and then, on-site, to a mere one minute due to conditions at the time.
Royal asserts that the wind speed was 1.8 mph, but residents refute that, saying weather reports that day and evening set wind speeds as well over 40 mph.
Regardless, the bride had her “grand finale,” as Royal put it, and no fires ignited as a result.
But three months after the fact, neighbors are still angry and remain unsatisfied with explanations by the city as to why the display was allowed.
The city’s Burn Restriction Order 2021-R1, imposed on Sept. 13, 2021, stated that “Due to current drought conditions, arid vegetation, and increases in grass fire occurrences on undeveloped areas of Colorado Springs, and decreases in local, State of Colorado, and national response resource availability, Colorado Springs Fire Department, by and through its Division of the Fire Marshal, determines measures necessary to heighten fire hazard awareness and further reduce fire risks in order to protect health and safety are essential.”
Hence, the order states, burn restrictions were imposed that barred any type of fire in undeveloped wildland areas, recreational fires, open or prescribed burns, among other activities.
The order specifically identified “recreational fireworks” as “PROHIBITED AT ALL TIMES.”
But the order also said that “select pyrotechnic or commercial activities” were allowed “WHEN PERMITTED by Colorado Springs Fire Department.”
El Paso County’s fire restrictions, also imposed on Sept. 13, also banned use of fireworks.
The Indy sought all records for permitted fireworks displays during the burn restrictions, which were lifted Feb. 25. The city charged $60 for those records, which included documents surrounding The Broadmoor’s Dec. 23 display. More on that later.
In addition, the city produced records for fireworks displays that Fire Lt. Mike Smaldino says took place for Liberty High School’s homecoming on Sept. 17 and Pine Creek High School’s homecoming on Sept. 24, both at Liberty High School. Another homecoming display, for Rampart High School, was held Sept. 10, which predated the burn restrictions order.
All three were held at 8720 Scarborough Drive in northeast Colorado Springs, between an outdoor track and baseball field in an open space at Liberty High School. The fireworks staging area is flanked by playing fields to the north, a parking lot to the west, the football stadium to the south and Powers Boulevard to the east. It provided a 250-foot diameter open space.
For the Sept. 17 display, the fire inspector didn’t specifically report the actual wind speed on inspection forms but rather noted, “Winds are less [than] 15 mph and conditions are clear.”
The report notes fire extinguishers and a brush truck were standing by for the display, handled by Western Enterprises Inc., of Carrier, Oklahoma, a pyrotechnics company. (The Fire Prevention Plan Review Report notes that during conditions classified as “low to moderate fire danger,” the fire marshal shall determine if the display will be allowed. During times of “high or very high fire danger” conditions, “a minimum of one dedicated brush truck” is required at the site. Displays are prohibited during “extreme fire danger” conditions, the report notes.)
The Sept. 17 display featured ignition of 598 shells that were 1.25 inches in diameter and 400 that were .75 of an inch. According to pyroinnovations.com, bursts of fireworks spread to 45 feet per inch of shell size. A 2-inch shell would reach a height of 90 feet, the site says.
For the Sept. 24 display, the on-site fire inspector noted the wind at 3 mph; again, fire extinguishers and a brush truck were on hand.
“All shells discharged during the show,” inspector Danielle McClarin wrote. “Fall out area marked and clear.”
The display, also handled by Western Enterprises, ignited 598 shells of 1.25 inches and 497 that were .75 of an inch.
The pyrotechnics contractor provided all the required licensing, including by the Bureau Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Fireworks permit fees cost $382.
As for The Broadmoor’s Dec. 23 display, the contractor was Fireworks Extraordinaire of Aurora.
The application was dated Dec. 13 for a fireworks display for a wedding on the “golf course fairway hole #1 east.” The permit was issued on Dec. 21.
The launch site, approved by CSFD on Dec. 17, shows a 500-foot radius (a 350-foot radius was required, the permitting documents stated).
Fire Inspector McClarin noted in the report, “Wind was gusting up to 20 mph but the shoot was conducted when the wind was at 1.8 mph.... 5 Spotters and 5 extinguishers available. No fallout area marked due to the remote location on the golf course. All shells discharged during show.”
Those shells catapulted from “sturdy well built racks” and “shot boxes” that were sand-bagged for 3/4 of their height “to prevent movement,” according to a document submitted to the city on Dec. 17 labeled “Broadmoor Hotel Procedure.” The five-minute display was to include 192 shells ranging from 2.5 to 5 inches in diameter.
Based on the pyroinnovations.com measures, those fireworks would burst to diameters of 112.5 to 225 feet and reach heights of those same proportions.
Another fireworks website, Skylighter.com, says a 5-inch shell would burst to a spread of 600 feet and reach a height of about 590 feet.
After the display, the crew, which consisted of at least six people, allowed 20 minutes “cool down” time before checking for misfires.
But the fireworks show was curtailed to just one minute, Smaldino told the Indy on Dec. 24 via email, though The Broadmoor’s fireworks show was deemed appropriate and not a danger to neighboring structures.
“They had a permit pulled for a wedding, and there was an inspector on scene,” Smaldino said. “She was monitoring the wind and instead of a 5-minute show they did the 1-minute finally when the wind was in the safety window. Broadmoor Fire Department was on standby at the shoot and monitored the entire time before, during and after.”
Pressed about the decision to cut back the display’s duration, the Fire Department provided a statement from Fire Marshal Brett Lacey: “The on-site Inspector and the Shooter were in close communication that day and it was determined that a small weather window presented itself for the shoot to take place under favorable wind conditions,” Lacey wrote. “Because of this window, the Shooter decided to launch all of the allotted fireworks in one shot similar to a grand finale phase of a traditional show, instead of spreading the shoot out over the course of the previous plan. The fire department approved the original application for 30 minutes, but the length of the show is ultimately up to the shooter and can be adjusted as they see fit. They just can’t exceed the approved time frame of 30 minutes in total.”
After residents disputed that the winds were calm, Chief Royal wrote to a citizen in a Dec. 30 email, “Contrary to many opinions, the Broadmoor location is one of the safest in the City as it is sheltered from many fluctuating winds by the mountain and has a very large fallout area over irrigated and mowed fairway across the golf course.”
He also noted a fire inspector was on-site before and during the display to evaluate wind, the setup, and determine whether to allow it to proceed or cancel based on local conditions.
“After monitoring wind speed and other conditions, the shoot was permitted to go as a ‘grand finale’ in a little under a minute as opposed to the planned five minute shoot,” he wrote. “Wind speed was 1.8 mph, well under the 20 mph no-go wind speed as dictated by code. The shells went straight up, with no drift, and fallout landed on the fairway as it always does, with no events or issues.”
Royal also noted the Fire Department fully understands that the so-called “fire season,” which used to start in spring and last through the summer, is now considered year-round due to drought. In fact, he said, firefighters meet weekly with the National Weather Service and other wildfire professionals in the region and state to “be informed on and aware of the upcoming weather changes both positive and negative.”
The Indy asked the state Division of Fire Prevention and Control about allowing fireworks during times of drought. The division’s public information officer Caley Pruitt didn’t weigh in on the issuance of a permit for The Broadmoor amid burn restrictions, noting that fireworks displays are regulated at the local level.
“The only time the State gets involved in decision-making related to permitting of fireworks displays is if we recommend or enact a statewide fire ban due to conditions across the state,” Pruitt says in an email. “Even in that scenario, depending on how the statewide ban is written, there may still be some local discretion in allowing and permitting fireworks displays. As a general rule, the state allows for modification by local authorities. Since fireworks display decisions are made at the local level, we cannot speak to decisions made by individual counties or the process they go through to make those decisions.”
The state apparently had no statewide fire ban in place in late 2021.
It’s well known that roughly 35,000 homes lie in the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) along the city’s western flank, exposing those homes to a potential conflagration should a blaze erupt.
In fact, the city cited that high-risk area in urging voters to approve ballot measure 2D last November, which will dedicate $15 million in excess Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights money for fire mitigation.
Westsiders are wary of any potential ignition point after the historic Waldo Canyon Fire in 2012 swept into the Mountain Shadows subdivision in northwest Colorado Springs and claimed two lives and about 350 homes.
Besides bringing loss of property and life, large fires can paralyze commerce, as it did when the Waldo fire raged in 2012.
On its way to gobbling up more than 18,000 acres, the fire burned for days just west of the city. The skies filled with smoke and thousands of people were ordered to evacuate on the Westside and along Ute Pass.
Those images filled TV screens across the nation, leading to cancellations of reservations at The Broadmoor.
In an email to then-Mayor Steve Bach on June 26, 2012, less than an hour before the Waldo fire entered the city, a Broadmoor official appealed for the city to downplay the danger.
“[T]o the extent that we can appear more ‘business as usual’ could mitigate millions of dollars in lost business for Colorado Springs during this time,” the hotel official said in the email, obtained by the Indy as part of a wider investigation of the fire and the city’s response to it.
“We are receiving cancellations from Texas to New York,” the official continued. “I just got word that UBS Financial was canceling their meeting with us next week for 2400 people. The economic loss to The Broadmoor alone is $1.5 million ... Hundreds of rooms of vacationers have canceled over the course of next week.”
The fire then swept into the city, wiped out hundreds of homes and prompted a visit from then-President Barack Obama, further raising the profile of the fire.
So it seems clear the fire upstaged The Broadmoor’s desire for a more “business as usual” image.
However, the type of chutzpah that led to the resort’s request underscores claims by citizens that The Broadmoor gets favored treatment.
They point to the expansion of its exhibition hall, approved by the city despite neighborhood opposition centered on evacuation concerns for residents and thousands of convention attendees. The Broadmoor also acquired a prime open space, Strawberry Fields, from the city in 2016 in a land swap, though thousands of residents objected.
Asked about claims of favoritism, Smaldino said via email: ”We show the same respect and concern for all citizens, visitors and businesses within the City of Colorado Springs. We enforce the locally adopted ordinances and fire code equally among all. It is the Colorado Springs Fire Department’s responsibility to protect our entire community from fire and injury as professionally [as] possible, through emergency response and regulatory compliance, treating everyone with special care and respect.”
Krista Heinicke, The Broadmoor’s director of public relations, tells the Indy via email that CSFD reviews and inspects all proposed fireworks displays to assure they meet requirements and that fire officials remain on the grounds for the duration of the show.
“The firework show locations are always located on our golf course property, which is fully irrigated,” Heinicke adds.
Nevertheless, some neighbors remain outraged and aren’t buying that the city doesn’t show favoritism to The Broadmoor.
In February, Donna Strom remained irate. She lives in the Cheyenne Cañon area a short walk from Strawberry Fields and opposed trading it to the hotel.
“The very fact that so many people responded negatively to that fireworks display ... on what was inarguably a windy day should tell you something,” she wrote to Royal on Feb. 3. “I give you my word that those people were alarmed. Their responses were immediate, uncoordinated and numerous. We’re not dummies out here in the part of town where the ‘extremely high fire danger’ label is assigned to literally every home in my neighborhood.”
The argument that the wind speeds were low in a “fictional protected valley” doesn’t wash, she said, considering The Broadmoor itself saw significant wind damage to its large tent pavilion some years ago, a chief argument the resort used to win city approval to expand the exhibition hall.
“Forget all the nit-picking about wind-speeds,” she said. “Fireworks in a WUI setting in a drought situation on a windy day should be an automatic and unqualified NO. Period. As someone who has lived here for 50 years I am all too well aware of the interaction between the city of Colorado Springs and the Broadmoor Hotel. But if protecting the citizens of Colorado Springs does not cause you to rise above such political maneuvering and fails to compel you to show extreme caution and concern, then I don’t think you are the man for the job.”
She suggested the resort be required to announce fireworks events to the public five days in advance. “At least that will give us a chance to prepare for the possible consequences of our fire department’s permissive stance with regard to the lives and homes of those of us who live near enough to the hotel to be concerned,” she wrote.
Cathy Chambers, too, reported that residents in the Cheyenne Cañon area were “very alarmed” given the hotel’s proximity to the WUI and drought conditions.
“Our public safety should be of paramount concern to all of our leaders,” she said in an email to Royal. “Shame on the Broadmoor for having zero consideration for the community!!!”
Actually, Heinicke says, The Broadmoor sent an email about the upcoming fireworks to residents “who requested to be on the notification list,” which has been used for about 10 years. It’s unclear exactly how the hotel has promoted that notification list, though its website has a “contact us” feature found at broadmoor.com/contact-us.
Cyndy Kulp, who recently moved from the Skyway area to Goldhill Mesa, on the near southwest side, says she wasn’t aware of the notification system and added, “Does it really make any difference? What we want to know is that the weather conditions are right for these displays and if it’s safe to have them without posing a fire danger to the community. That relies on human analysis, and I have little confidence in that when the Fire Department puts the profitability of Broadmoor events ahead of community safety.”
Kulp told Royal in a February email that the fireworks surprised her after she “heard the wind howling all day.” She checked with the National Weather Service, which said wind speeds reached 40 mph on Dec. 23 in the Pueblo and Colorado Springs areas. “Thus when I heard fireworks going off at The Broadmoor that night, I was very alarmed that such a dangerous, fire prone activity would be conducted on a windy day with such dry conditions,” she said.
“It’s simply not safe,” she added, “and one does not need to be a firefighter to recognize that. The Marshall Fire a week later proved how easy it is to start a destructive wildfire under such conditions.”
Kulp tells the Indy she later obtained a reading from Fort Carson for that day which reported winds at up to 38 mph.
But Royal told citizens via email that readings in the general vicinity of the city and Fort Carson wouldn’t necessarily be pertinent to The Broadmoor’s golf course wind speed.
After many messages bounced between Royal and citizens, the fire chief told them he deemed the approval of the fireworks appropriate.
“Thus,” he said, “you can say that I approved of this and I most definitely support all of our employees in the Division of the Fire Marshal as they keep our community safe.”
But Dana Duggan, who’s active in Westside Watch, a group that campaigns for evacuation planning in the WUI as development marches into Westside neighborhoods, calls foul.
“The claim that The Broadmoor is the safest place in the city to shoot fireworks, nobody believes that,” she told the Indy in mid-March. Moreover, the Fire Department itself knew the display was dangerous; if not, why cut the show from five minutes to one minute, she wonders?
“I have nothing against fireworks,” Duggan says, “but it’s clearly a bad decision, and their own abridgment of the show is evidence they knew it. I wish our leadership would be honest. Now you don’t have trust.”
The Broadmoor alerted those signed up for fireworks notifications on March 22 that the next display will take place about 9 p.m. April 4. That’s the opening day of the Space Symposium held at the resort.