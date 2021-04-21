HB21-1047 aimed at preventing gerrymandering in county commissioner districts, establishes the process used by county commissioner redistricting commissions to divide counties that have any number of their county commissioners not elected by the voters of the whole county into county commissioner districts. The bill recommends counties establish independent county commissioner redistricting commissions and provides criteria to consider to create independent commissions.
HB21-1216 allows a medical marijuana cultivation facility licensee to receive and change marijuana’s designation from retail to medical and a marijuana products manufacturer licensee to receive and change a marijuana product from retail to medical. The bill clarifies that a transfer and change of designation of the marijuana from retail to medical does not create a right to a refund of a retail marijuana excise tax imposed or paid prior to the transfer and change of designation.
SB21-238 creates the Front Range passenger rail district for planning, designing, developing, financing, constructing, operating and maintaining an interconnected passenger rail system along the Front Range. The district is specifically required to work collaboratively with the Regional Transportation District (RTD) to ensure interconnectivity with any passenger rail system operated by or for the RTD and with Amtrak on interconnectivity with Amtrak’s Southwest Chief, California Zephyr and Winter Park Express trains, including but not limited to rerouting of the Amtrak Southwest Chief passenger train.