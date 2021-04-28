SB21-129 requires the state Department of Human Services to establish a veteran suicide prevention pilot program to reduce the suicide rate and suicidal ideation among veterans by providing no-cost, stigma-free, confidential and effective behavioral health treatment for post-9/11 veterans and their families. The department would be permitted to enter into an agreement with a nonprofit organization to administer the pilot program. The department would be required to include information about the pilot program in its annual report to the general assembly. The pilot program would end June 30, 2025. The bill was introduced Feb. 25 and is under consideration.
SB21-158 would modify the Colorado health service corps program administered by the primary care office in the Department of Public Health & Environment, which program includes a loan repayment program, as follows: Allows geriatric advanced practice providers, which include advanced practice registered nurses and physician assistants with geriatric training or experience, to participate in the loan repayment program on the condition of committing to provide geriatric care to older adults in health professional shortage areas for a specified period; and requires the general assembly to annually and continuously appropriate money from the general fund to the office for the 2021-22 through the 2025-26 fiscal years to help repay loans for geriatric advanced practice providers. The bill was introduced March 1 and is under consideration.
SB21-035 would prohibit a third-party food delivery service from offering or arranging for the sale or the same-day delivery or same-day pickup of prepared food or beverages from a retail food establishment without a written agreement with the retail food establishment; or reducing the compensation rate paid to a delivery service driver or withholding gratuities or tips to a retail food establishment, its staff, or any delivery service driver. This bill was introduced Feb. 16 and is under consideration.
HB21-1110 adds language to strengthen current Colorado law related to protections against discrimination on the basis of disability for persons with disabilities. The added provisions include prohibiting a person with a disability from being excluded from participating in or being denied the benefits of services, programs or activities of a public entity; clarifying that such prohibition includes the failure of a public entity to substantially comply with web content accessibility guidelines established and published by an international consortium, and “any Colorado agency with the authority to promulgate rules shall not promulgate a rule that provides less protection than that provided by the ‘Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.’” The bill was introduced Feb. 16 and is under consideration.