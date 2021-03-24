SB21-090, which would allow small businesses participating in small group insurance plans to renew these plans even if they exceed the 100-employee cap, passed March 18 and was sent to Gov. Jared Polis to sign.
HB21-1109 would help prioritize grant proposals that provide high-speed internet access to low-income households and would create a process for encouraging proposals for critically unserved areas of the state. It passed the House on its third reading March 22.
SB21-173 would provide renters with bolstered protections when faced with unlawful late fees, and change the laws surrounding eviction to give renters a better chance of staying housed. It is under consideration in the Senate Appropriations Committee.
SB21-016 would ensure preventive health care services (such as blood pressure and lung cancer screenings, sexually transmitted infection screenings and more) would be required to be covered under state regulated health insurance plans, and would codify other services into state statute. It is under consideration in the Senate Health & Human Services Committee.
SB21-182 would address disproportionate disciplinary practices by requiring the state board of education to standardize the reporting method for school districts and charter schools to report disproportionate discipline data to the department of education. It is under consideration in the Senate Education Committee.