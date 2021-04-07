HB21-1006: This bill creates an academic enrichment and support grant program to award grants on a three-year cycle to one or more eligible community-based nonprofit organizations. The bill would support supplemental educational programs for full-day kindergarten through high school-aged children on the fifth day of the week for children in schools that have a four-day school week. To be eligible for a grant, organizations must, in part, have experience providing before- and after-school programs, serve a majority of children from low-income families, and have a relationship or partnership with a local school district that serves children in the program.
HB21-1011: In part, the bill requires the secretary of state and county clerk and recorders of counties that meet certain criteria to provide multilingual ballot access. The secretary is required to establish a multilingual ballot hotline to provide access to qualified translators or interpreters in each of the languages in which the most recent decennial Census was offered in the state that has at least 2,000 citizens age 18 years or older who speak English less than very well and who speak a shared minority language at home, and in any additional languages the secretary determines by rules is necessary to assist electors in translating ballot language. The secretary is required to establish the hotline for use during the general election held in November 2022, and for every general election and statewide odd-year election thereafter.
HB21-1014: This bill adds an option for a person with a disability to request that the department of revenue place a discreet disability identifier symbol on the person’s driver’s license or identification card. The symbol must represent all types of disabilities, such as cognitive, neurological or physical disabilities. The bill also requires the department to collect information that the owner of a vehicle voluntarily discloses about the disability of a person who is either authorized to drive, or a regular passenger of, the registered vehicle.