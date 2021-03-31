HB21-1001: Through the end of 2021, the bill allows members of a political party’s central committee or vacancy committee to participate in a committee meeting remotely, including by casting the member’s vote by e-mail, mail, telephone or through an internet-based application if allowed by the party’s rules.
HB21-1002: Sections 1 and 3 of the bill restore, over time, certain business deductions to federal taxable income that were disallowed in Colorado by operation of a Department of Revenue rule and by House Bill 20-1420. The earned income tax credit is equal to a percentage of the federal earned income tax credit. Section 2 allows taxpayers filing with an individual taxpayer identification number to claim the earned income tax credit for income tax years commencing on or after Jan. 1, 2020.
HB21-1004: The bill enacts the “Colorado Uniform Electronic Wills Act.” The bill declares that an electronic will is a will for all purposes of Colorado law.
HB21-1010: The bill directs the state’s Department of Higher Education and the Department of Education to convene a workgroup on diversity in the educator workforce. Both departments will select the members of the workgroup, which must include those agencies, persons and organizations specified in the bill. The departments may seek recommendations or nominations from interested stakeholders. The workgroup will investigate barriers to the preparation, retention and recruitment of a diverse educator workforce and will consider strategies to increase worker diversity in education. The workgroup is expected to submit written recommendations to the education committees of the General Assembly no later than Sept. 30 of next year.