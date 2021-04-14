HB21-1129: Existing law requires school districts, charter schools and boards of cooperative services to demonstrate that, by the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, kindergarten through third-grade teachers they employ have completed evidence-based training in teaching reading. This bill extends the deadline for completing the training until the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
HB21-1133: This bill requires kindergarten through 12th grade public schools, and strongly encourages nonpublic schools, to provide annual seizure-related training to school personnel who have direct contact with or supervise students who have a seizure disorder. The parent or legal guardian of a student who has been diagnosed with a seizure disorder is encouraged to submit a signed, individualized seizure action plan to the school if the student may need assistance with seizure-related care in a school setting.
HB21-1141: This bill establishes the electric vehicle license plate, which is issued for use on plug-in electric motor vehicles. The electric vehicle license plates are issued to the owner of a plug-in electric motor vehicle upon registration of the vehicle and payment of applicable fees and taxes, unless the owner elects an alternative license plate. A person may be issued personalized electric vehicle license plates. The requirement for decals to identify plug-in electric motor vehicles applies only if a person has not obtained the electric vehicle license plate.
HB21-1143: This bill requires the medical professional collecting the medical evidence to inform a victim of the contact information for the nearest sexual assault victim’s advocate or confidential victim’s advocate, the length of time that medical evidence must be preserved, and the victim’s right to be notified of the destruction of the medical evidence. The bill directs a law enforcement agency to maintain the medical evidence until the statute of limitation has run on the crime and for an additional 10 years if the victim objects to its destruction.