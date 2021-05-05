HB21-1251: which would limit the use of the sedative ketamine in non-hospital settings, was approved by the House Judiciary Committee on April 28 and is bound for the full House. The bill is sponsored by Reps. Leslie Herod, D-Denver; and Yadira Caraveo, D-Thornton. It would restrict ketamine’s use in the field by paramedics without specific procedures and prohibit law enforcement from directing its use to chemically incapacitate someone. The bill would label such use as excessive use of force and could lead to revocation of peace officer certification. Ketamine played a role in the death of Elijah McClain, 23, who was stopped by Aurora Police officers in August 2019, was given ketamine and later died, and the death of Hunter Barr, 26, the subject of “Pharmed and dangerous,” the Indy’s April 21 cover story.
SB21-238: This bill would create a Front Range passenger rail district in order to plan, design, finance build, operate and maintain an interconnected passenger rail system along the Front Range. The bill is sponsored by Sens. Leroy Garcia D-Pueblo and Rachel Zenzinger D-Jefferson County; as well as Reps. Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo and Matt Gray, D-Boulder-Broomfield. If passed, the district would be required to work collaboratively with the regional transportation district (RTD) to ensure interconnectivity with any passenger rail system operated by or for the RTD and with Amtrak on interconnectivity with Amtrak’s Southwest Chief, California Zephyr and Winter Park Express trains. The bill was introduced April 9 and is under consideration.
On April 29 House and Senate lawmakers unveiled a package of bills to regulate firearms and address gun violence in Colorado. This legislation comes after the March 22 Boulder King Soopers mass shooting where 10 people were killed. Gov. Jared Polis has already signed into law two pieces of gun legislation this session, House Bill 1106, which mandates the safe storage of firearms, and Senate Bill 76, which requires gun owners to report lost or stolen firearms within five days of realizing the weapon is missing.
Senate Bill 256, sponsored by Sen. Stephen Fenberg (D-SD18), Sen. Dominick Moreno (D-SD21), Rep. Edie Hooton (D-HD10) and Rep. Lindsey Daugherty (D-HD29), would allow local governments to implement laws around gun ownership that are broader than state statutes, granting municipalities the right to decide regulations
House Bill 1298, sponsored by Rep. Judy Amabile (D-HD13), Rep. Steven Woodrow (D-HD6), Sen. Julie Gonzales (D-SD34) and Sen. Brittany Pettersen (D-SD22), would close the “Charleston Loophole,” which allows a licensed gun dealer to transfer a firearm to another person prior to receiving the results of a required background check if three days have elapsed since the dealer initiated the background check. House Bill 1298 would requires the background check to be completed before transferring a firearm, and would also prohibit people from purchasing a gun if they have been convicted of certain misdemeanors within the past five years.
House Bill 1299, sponsored by Rep. Tom Sullivan (D-HD37), Rep. Jennifer Bacon (D-HD7), Sen. Rhonda Fields (D-SD29) and Sen. Chris Hansen (D-SD31), would establish the Office of Gun Violence Prevention within the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment which would conduct public awareness campaigns to educate the general public about state and federal laws and existing resources relating to gun violence prevention.