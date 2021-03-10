HB21-1121 passed the House Business Affairs and Labor Committee March 3. It would provide renters with additional protections before facing eviction and limit the frequency of rent increases.
HB21-1034 was voted down by the Colorado House Energy and Environment Committee March 3. The Sierra Club had opposed the bill, saying it would have eliminated local authority to address climate and air pollution from fossil fuel appliances in homes and buildings by updating local building codes.
SB21-075, which would allow for decision-making agreements for adults with disabilities, and authorize such agreements as an alternative for or supplement to a guardianship, was introduced by Sen. Bob Gardner, R-Colorado Springs.
The House Judiciary Committee passed two bills aimed at preventing the doxxing of public health workers, law enforcement and employees and contractors of the Department of Corrections: HB21-1107 and HB21-1015.
HB21-1194 would ensure legal representation for immigrants who are facing removal proceedings in civil court. It was introduced March 4 by Rep. Kerry Tipper, D-CD28, Rep. Naquetta Ricks, D-CD40, and Sen. Dominick Moreno, D-SD21.