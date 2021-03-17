On March 12, the House passed HB21-1164 which backers say will correct a misinterpretation of revenue caps in school funding, thereby leveling the playing field across the state. The bill would seek a Colorado Supreme Court response to a question regarding voter intent.
HB21-1097 would establish a Behavioral Health Administration, “a single state agency to lead, promote, and administer the state’s behavioral health priorities,” according to the bill summary. It is currently under consideration in the House.
HB21-1106 would require that firearms be responsibly and securely stored when they are not in use. It would also create the offense of “unlawful storage of a firearm” if that requirement is violated. It is under consideration in the Senate Judiciary Committee.
SB21-132 would establish a division and a commission to regulate digital communications. These entities would investigate claims that a platform “has allowed a person to engage in one or more unfair or discriminatory digital communications practices” such as spreading hate speech or selling someone’s personal information. It is under consideration in the Senate.