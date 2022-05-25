The Launchpad, a 50-unit apartment community for homeless adults between the ages of 18 and 24, is slated to begin construction later this year near the intersection of Uintah and 19th streets. Cohen-Esrey Development Group has partnered with The Place — an independent 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to helping homeless youths receive housing, education and employment — on the project, which was also awarded Low-Income Housing Tax Credits by the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority Tax Credit Allocation Committee. The units will also be available for anyone 18 to 24 who is earning at or below 30 percent of the area median income. According to The Place, there are currently at least 350 young people experiencing homelessness in El Paso County.
New Housing for homeless young adults
Stephen K. Hirst
