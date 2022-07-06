Westside Community Center will become a public-private partnership and its budget will more than triple, the city of Colorado Springs announced in a news release June 30.
The new operational model for the center, in Old Colorado City, includes city staffing and operational funding, and provides partnership and revenue-generating opportunities with external entities, including nonprofits. The first implementation phase is expected to begin in September.
The total annual budget will be roughly $372,800, up from $100,000 annually under its previous operating model.
The new model represents a “path forward,” the city says, after the process to find an operator for Westside stalled earlier this year. In March, the city announced that after reviewing proposals received for a Westside Community Center operator, it had canceled its RFP solicitation and would not select an operator.
The Center for Strategic Ministry (CSM), a 501(c)3 nonprofit, had served as the center’s external operator since 2010, but withdrew its proposal during the latest contract negotiations. CSM operated the center through May 31. The city held community design workshops to help plan the future of the center. Mayor John Suthers said the public-private partnership model was chosen after feedback from residents.
Programs and services will be expanded through external partner entities, which will operate at the site starting early 2023.