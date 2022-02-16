Adrienne Mansanares, the former chief experience officer at Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, stepped into her new role as president and CEO last month. She is the successor to longtime CEO Vicki Cowart.
Her appointment comes at a time when reproductive rights are under unprecedented attack. As a community leader heading an increasingly polarizing organization, Mansanares finds herself grateful for guidance from mentors, a strong family support system and the hope for (and belief in) a better future. (And when things get really tough? “I will turn off the Zoom camera and just crank out 10 pushups right over here,” she says.)
Indy: You have an interesting personal history with Planned Parenthood. How did your early experiences with the organization impact your life and shape your career?
Mansanares: First of all, I was really lucky to have a mom who was super engaged and had lots of conversations with me from a really early age. And so I had a sense of normalcy around reproductive and sexual health care. But when it really came down for me to figure out what kind of birth control I wanted, or to explore my own reproductive and sexual health, I still did not feel comfortable talking directly with my mom, or anyone really in my family. (I come from a very Catholic family. My mom’s side’s Cajun, so that kind of Southern sensibility. My dad is Hispanic, so that very conservative Hispanic community. Which serves me well, certainly, but in this particular instance of preparing for life, I didn’t feel as comfortable going to my family.) And I lived, at the time, in a small rural community. There were not a lot of health care providers. We didn’t have a school clinic or anything. ...
I remember I had a friend of mine drive me, and I got dropped off. And I went to the Planned Parenthood [that used to be near] Littleton/Highlands Ranch, and it was an awesome experience. I felt grown up. I felt really normal and listened to — like I could be in control of my future. And I just remember that experience as being super normalizing. And then, I felt really proud to get on birth control. And I felt very proud to be able to talk to someone so intimately and in such a confidential way about my health care. And I try to think about that every day [for] this job. How can I ensure that I’m making everybody feel as welcome as possible and as listened to as possible, regardless of their own background? Like they have a place, whether it’s our employees, or our donors, or our patients, or journalists/media covering the story. I want everyone to see and feel the normalcy and the importance of Planned Parenthood.
What are your goals as president? What do you foresee your greatest challenges being?
There are two really big external factors in play right now as I come to be president and CEO. One, of course, is the pandemic. COVID is here, and its impacts in our community I think will be at least a decade long. And so, when I look at, how do we overcome the barriers that the pandemic has presented to us — it may be [that] employees in health care, industry and systems are exhausted and not feeling appreciated. ... It may be that our patients are experiencing higher levels of trauma and grief and challenges in their life. It may just be the supply chain. So if we need an exam table or new medical equipment, it takes a really long time to get in the kind of equipment that we need to serve our patients well. And so there’s just these various aspects of this pandemic that we are continuing to address, but then also thinking about the long-term impacts. So that’s one area that I have a lot of goals around, and I’m very mindful of the barrier.
The second one is the increasing attacks on health care and the ability for people to receive reproductive and sexual health care across the country. And what that national movement is starting to do as it corrodes within our own communities. I understand that we’re talking about a small group of very dedicated, frankly evangelical Christians, who have really made this a political agenda and the attack against people seeking health care in other states ... We see this in our court systems; we see it in [who is] being elected to office; I think we’re going to be feeling the impacts of that for at least another decade. And so my goals are very much centered around, “How do I create a welcoming, caring, compassionate environment for people traveling from out of state while also addressing the needs that we have in our own communities?”
My third [goal] is to make sure that Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains is staying on top of the ways in which people receive care. So I love thinking about patients who want to receive care on their phone, or on a phone call, or via an app, or maybe want to [have] a virtual appointment. Some patients love the physical. [They] come to the health centers, sit and talk with their clinician, get all their questions answered, leave with whatever they need and are on their way. And so thinking about how we can stay on top of providing care that meets the needs of our patients, particularly patients that are experiencing a lot of barriers to care. So I think about our patients that are queer-identifying, patients who may not feel welcome in other spaces. Black, Indigenous, people of color, patients living in rural areas, especially low-income families. So thinking about ways in which we’re providing care that’s excellent, confidential and affordable.
Let’s talk Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. What’s at stake, and where does Colorado stand if Roe v. Wade is overturned?
This could absolutely unravel the right to abortion care. And that’s currently guaranteed by Roe v. Wade and has been unquestioned national precedent — that it’s a constitutional right for people to decide whether they’re pregnant or not, and when and how they want to choose to have children. So what’s happening in the state of Mississippi is being used as a way in which to influence and to negatively impact the lives of the entire country. And so, we know that there are states that are just waiting to then take the Supreme Court decision and create even more barriers within their own states. So we’ve seen a little bit of this in Texas, of course, where there’s practically a ban in abortion care there. We’re seeing states like Arizona that have introduced a ban already. In the past, the federal system of the Supreme Court has really protected our individual rights in the way that it’s supposed to. And if that is gone — that protection, that buffer — then states are at will to do what a small, narrow minority group of people have been wanting to do, which is to abolish the ability for people to receive abortion care.
How do laws and restrictions in other states (in particular, bordering states like Oklahoma, Nebraska, Wyoming and Utah) affect health care and abortion providers here in Colorado?
It’s in two ways. One way is that if there are more people coming into Colorado to receive abortion care, it may be harder for people in Colorado to receive that care. So we may have to wait longer. There may be a sense of frustration because you can’t have what’s sometimes just, you know, counseling or education about pregnancy options, for example. So there’s that pressure. But what we’re seeing now goes beyond that. So for folks in Colorado Springs or in Pueblo who want to renew their birth control, or want to come in for a well-person exam, their annual exam, folks that want to get an IUD [intrauterine device] removed or inserted, that want to have an STI [sexually transmitted infection] test or treatment, they’re having to wait longer for very basic care. Because in our health center in Colorado Springs, for example, we’re booking out so far to be able to see those abortion care patients. And our providers don’t know the ZIP code of where patients come from, right? [If] someone wants to receive care, they’re treated wonderfully and equally, and we provide that care. But what happens is that some of those preventative cancer screenings, for example, or people [who] may be waiting longer to get on birth control than they would like, those will then start to perhaps cause unintentional pregnancies in and of themselves — because someone didn’t have an opportunity to come in and get on birth control. And so that puts pressure on the public health system locally here in Colorado.
Rep. Doug Lamborn once called abortion “a failure of our society to provide support to someone in need.” How would you define abortion?
The way that I define abortion care is the way that I would define any kind of health care. It can be very basic and simple and not a huge thing to someone. Or it could be the thing that put them on the right path, or the decision that they made that enabled them to go to school or to raise a family. And so, it’s a very personal value that folks may have. We have some patients who, for them, abortion care was the single most important thing that they could do in their life, to be able to focus on their children, or to be able to finish high school or go to college. So there’s that range. There are other folks who do experience abortion care as a confidential conversation that they want to have with their health care provider, where issues of faith or issues of family values may come for them. The way I think about abortion care is that it’s completely up to the patient and to the person who’s being most impacted by this. It’s completely their decision and is not something that should be up for public debate, or something for me to even label for someone else.
What are some common misconceptions about abortion that you think pose the greatest threat to people’s understanding of reproductive health care?
I think people don’t understand how common it is. One in four women will have an abortion in her lifetime, which means if someone is verbally, adamantly, passionately speaking against abortion care, or really pushing hateful stigma against people receiving an abortion, and they’re saying it in front of their sisters, or their daughters, or their aunts, or their mothers or their grandmothers, they are speaking horribly about someone that they love. ...
The other thing that’s so fascinating to me is the perception ... that they’re unsafe, or they’re really complicated, or things could go really badly, or that there’s a lot of clinical or surgical complexities about it. ... There are some circumstances in which a pregnancy can become very complicated, but the vast majority of abortion care is very simple. ...
The majority of people who receive an abortion are already parents. ... There’s always going to be a time in which a parent has to make a decision about what’s right for their family and what’s right for their kiddos. And as a parent, I make that decision a thousand times a day. I’m trying to decide what’s best for my kids. And in so many cases, getting an abortion, ending a pregnancy to focus on the children that are in the household, I think it’s one of the best decisions that a parent can make — and it’s also one of the common reasons that people do. There’s a real focus and attention to the current family.
Can you talk about some of the different acts floating around the legislative sphere right now?
[S]tate legislatures are introducing certain acts. And we’ve seen this year over year over year, where there are these absurd, anti-abortion, anti-women’s-health pieces of legislation that get introduced, often because politicians are trying to make a political message to their base of voters. And we take those seriously. We don’t want those to go anywhere. There’s a lot of misinformation, a lot of shame, a lot of stigma. But typically, they don’t go anywhere because the court system has always pushed them back and said, “Listen, state legislatures, you can’t pass these laws. They’re clearly a violation of constitutional rights.”
So when we look at that state level of anti-abortion care legislation or anti-reproductive health care, there are about 600 bills that were introduced at the state level in the past year. And there’s a wide variety of what those look like. They all have certain things in common. They’re incredibly shaming; they’re hateful; they often attack women and ideas of what pregnancy can look like, or different kinds of ways in which people get care. They’re also often very insulting to the physicians involved. These are highly trained, compassionate health care providers whose careers themselves are often attacked or questioned in these bills. So you’ll see that a lot. And then just making care really hard to get to or hard to provide. So these barriers … for example, health care facilities that are providing abortion care have to have a certain width of their walls, or they need to have certain connections with other hospital systems. There are these very deliberately cumbersome barriers to be able to provide care that often do make it really hard for people to provide the care. So that’s what we see at the state level. ...
At the federal level, and especially around the judicial system, those court systems have always protected these rights and pushed it down. We’re seeing more and more often, from the Supreme Court down, those judges who are also incredibly radical, they’re pushing an agenda. And its lawlessness. They’re not holding precedent in the ways that they have typically done in the past and what their oath is to do. So they’re creating these radical rulings that then make it OK for the states to pass those laws.
So those are the two branches of government, of course, and then the third being the executive branch. Fortunately, with President [Joe] Biden in office, we’ve seen a little bit of a backing down of some of the really egregious and aggressive efforts to put barriers to care. But there’s still the appointees, and there’s still a lot of regulatory bodies that we have to monitor and look out for, to make sure that people are able to receive funding and have a regulatory environment that’s mindful of people’s right to health care.
Is there anything else you’d like to add?
The thing that drives me is this motivating understanding that we are in a crisis, we are in a state of history that people will look back on, and I know I want to be able to look back and be like: I moved forward as best as I could [with] a sense of righteousness and justice and care for other people. And so it’s that balance of hope, with the uncertainty and complexity of the moment, that drives me.