Bridget Seritt has multiple autoimmune diseases, a genetic disorder and spinal cord injuries. She typically requires about 3 grams of concentrated THC oil each day. Before the passage of HB-1317, Seritt would visit a dispensary once or sometimes twice a month and purchase everything she needed.
To stay supplied and get that same dosage now, she’d need to make a trip to the dispensary twice a week — which is no small task for Seritt, especially when the inflammation and pain caused by her conditions is flaring. She’s simply had to cut back. One of the consequences of the law is that previously she was able to buy 40 grams of concentrate per visit. That’s been cut to 8, and as gas prices continue to rise, the trips are causing economic pain as well as physical. Seritt’s conditions render driving impossible, so if she can’t find a ride, it’s Uber.
“I’ve had to skimp on my dosage, and that’s had repercussions,” Seritt says. She uses the concentrate in combination with pharmaceuticals as an anti-inflammatory agent, as well as to control her nausea and be able to eat.
Her inflammation has made a significant resurgence, and her pain levels have increased tremendously as a result. “My nausea is just uncontrollable if I don’t have access to concentrates,” Seritt says.
“The inflammation actually eats away bone and soft tissue, so if I don’t get it controlled, parts of my body actually disappear.”
And it’s not just the constant trips — prices have gone up for Seritt, too. “We’re not poor. We’re not rich, but we’ve been able to afford it in the past, and we just can’t now,” she says. “I’m having to look at underground options, to be honest. … It’s absolutely ridiculous. It’s been really difficult, and it’s become an unavailable therapy for a lot of people.”
Seritt says that in the beginning, HB-1317 was supposed to be a THC potency cap, or at least that appeared to be the focus of a leaked version of the bill last spring. While Seritt and other patients asked to be part of the stakeholder process, she said that she and other patients were told at one point that the bill was dead.
“Then, House Speaker Alec Garnett pops up with this one,” she says. “They didn’t tell us about it, and they rushed it through so fast, the last hearing didn’t even have a 24-hour notice. Patients were left out of the stakeholder process completely.”
SAM (Smart Approaches to Marijuana), an anti-marijuana industry political organization, was one of the biggest proponents of HB-1317. After it passed, Speaker Garnett was awarded SAM’s Patrick J. Kennedy Advocate of the Year award.
“I understand that Garnett and [the bill’s co-sponsor Rep. Yadira] Caraveo were looking for career changes — Garnett announced he would run for mayor in Denver, and Caraveo is running for the eighth congressional seat that opened up,” Seritt says. She’s come to view the bill mostly as political maneuvering.
Luke Niforatos is executive vice president of SAM. He sees the bill as a step in the right direction, and a necessary response to a health crisis. SAM helped to write and pass HB-1317, along with about 30 other public health organizations.
“Since Colorado legalized marijuana ... there have been no major overhauls or regulations. We were the first state to do it, and we had no idea what would happen — but we’ve had tons of consequences to that decision,” he says. “There are issues with dabbing, youth are increasing their use of high-potency concentrates, we’ve seen targeting of kids, seen patients suffer adverse health conditions, and seen psychosis due to use of high-potency marijuana.”
Niforatos believes the bill helps warn the public about the risks of high-potency marijuana. “When you look at medications, you want to make sure they’re safe. This is a good first step towards better regulating the industry,” he says. Despite the new burdens and restrictions, Niforatos isn’t too concerned it could actually end up driving more patients into an unregulated black market.
“Unfortunately the black market is over 50 percent of the sales in this state as it is — what we’ve had in this state has not been working in relation to the black market ... the majority of people are still going to be able to get their products,” Niforatos says. (Niforatos says he based his 50 percent figure on a Chicago Sun-Times story that quoted data from marijuana research firm BDSA. Justine Goodiel at BDSA says the data in the article referred to the Illinois black market, not Colorado’s.)
Far from harming patients, he claims they will now be better served by what he views as improved safety regulations.
“This is about protecting patients,” he says, citing the case of Johnny Stack, an 18-year-old in Denver who died after jumping off the roof of a parking garage in November 2019. Stack was able to obtain a medical marijuana card shortly after turning 18 and had a history of using high-potency marijuana in the form of dabbing. He was also diagnosed with cannabis-induced psychosis.
“Nobody warned them [the Stack family] what could happen in that situation,” Niforatos says, and adds that “if the industry isn’t going to play along and would rather close their doors, I think patients are better served. At least they won’t be given medications that are potentially dangerous.”
Jessica Hogan sits at a downtown coffee shop just a little north of the clinic where she was director and nurses her drink, every now and then pausing to stare into empty space. After a 12-year run, Vibrant Health Clinic on South Tejon Street shuttered earlier this year. For her and the doctors who worked there, that decision was driven by a section of HB-1317 they said exposes them to legal risks. A founder of the Southern Colorado Cannabis Council (an industry/community-based organization dedicated to promoting the health and well-being of medical marijuana patients) in 2009, Hogan keeps abreast of sea changes in the industry, and saw the dangers of the bill early on.
“Initially the idea was, ‘Let’s save these kids from killing themselves and taking too much THC concentrate.’ And instead, it’s made it hard for adult patients. ... We’re seeing this ripple effect,” she says. Hogan says she, the doctors at Vibrant and other advocates wrote multiple letters to politicians because there was so much in the bill that could have unintended consequences.
When Vibrant Health received an email from Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment last Dec. 30 about the new requirements, Hogan met with the clinic’s doctors, and together they decided they weren’t comfortable with the changes.
“It’s making it a prescription now, not a doctor’s recommendation. And because cannabis is still in the gray area of federal law ... that makes it very risky for the doctors,” Hogan says. “It’s already risky to work in cannabis, but if you’re ‘prescribing, administering, or dispensing’ illegal substances, you can lose your medical license.” One doctor at Vibrant Health is in his 30s, and had concerns about losing his license and career. “He had his whole practice in front of him,” Hogan says. Another doctor, closer to retirement, wasn’t as worried.
Hogan says in the past, doctors weren’t required to tell the patients exactly what they could/should buy from a dispensary, although Vibrant Health was always dispensing dosage advice and product suggestions. Now doctors must be extremely specific for patients to get what they need.
“If the doctor didn’t write down ‘you can buy topicals,’ then the patient can’t buy topicals at the dispensary,” Hogan says. “So that hurts the dispensary, since they can’t sell the product, and it hurts the patient because they can’t get what they want. Then they have to go back to the doctor, to get the form revised.” That existing burden has been exacerbated by requiring two doctors at separate practices to sign off on patients under 18 — which means another doctor visit for the patient, and more money. Additionally, that age requirement has now been raised to 20.
Hogan has never seen herself as a foe of industry regulation, but as a proponent. “The first time I got my medical card in 2009, the doctor was a complete joke. He didn’t ask me any questions, couldn’t answer my questions, he didn’t look at my medical records. ... It made me angry because this is a legit medication for people, and I needed a doctor to tell me how to use it, and no one would. That’s why I started my clinic,” she says.
Hogan’s also very aware of the real dangers of the effects of high-potency marijuana on developing brains. Vibrant Health made a practice of always requesting medical records, but she says other, less responsible clinics don’t always. “Those patients go to other clinics that don’t care and aren’t asking questions. And that’s how younger people are getting their cards, and access to concentrates, dabbing, and committing suicide. That was the basis of the lobbying in favor of 1317,” Hogan says.
“So there is concern. We are concerned too! We didn’t give med cards to young people unless they had a seizure disorder. Most of our patients under age 25 were severe seizure patients, cancer patients, or on the autism spectrum.” She adds that often seizure disorder patients require only CBD concentrate, and that thankfully CBD wasn’t affected by HB-1317.
For Vibrant Health’s former patients, the risks of using potent, inhaled products like shatter or dab wax were practically nonexistent, because seriously ill patients aren’t typically advised to smoke anything — many have feeding tubes, and in most cases, the THC oil goes directly into the tube.
“If legislators would spend a day in the clinic and see who we are serving, they wouldn’t have passed this law. ... This is a step 20 years backwards,” Hogan says.
While the new requirements for physicians were the nail in the coffin for Vibrant, Hogan says patients are suffering mostly due to HB-1317’s new concentrate purchasing limits — particularly cancer patients who need large amounts. Many are now making their own oils, and many are late-stage patients who aren’t working, and often aren’t mobile.
“If they’re only able to buy 8 grams a day, they have to go in every day because it’s tracked. ... That’s hard. They’re very sick people,” Hogan says.
Like Seritt, Hogan suspects there are other drivers behind HB-1317 besides “save the children.” She believes there are those in state government who want to weaken access to medical marijuana in favor of recreational. Medical marijuana is significantly more affordable than recreational, since “rec” is taxed at a rate 30 percent higher by the state. Recreational marijuana brings in more money for Colorado’s coffers. “That is one reason I feel the state is kind of driving people to [recreational] ... and dismantling the medical program. That’s my personal opinion,” Hogan says.
Niforatos maintains that the science is on SAM’s side.
“Every patient would hope, I think, that the people selling them meds are heavily and tightly regulated to make sure they are safe. ... The doctors repeatedly testified and told us in Colorado, and also nationally with the American Medical Association, and the Academy of Pediatrics — basically every medical association in the country was behind this bill. ... When medical professionals tell us there is something to be worried about, we have to act,” he says. Niforatos later sent a complete list of organizations supporting HB-1317 to the Indy, but the AMA and the Academy of Pediatrics are not on it.
Niforatos (who’s not an elected official) says he is open to alterations, however, and says that if a need can be demonstrated, he’s willing to rethink some of the bill’s provisions. “There may be a few circumstances we need to address, as it relates to specific patients not getting what they medically need. But I think for the vast majority, 99 percent, this bill is certainly the right step,” he says.
In general, however, he is for further tightening restrictions — not necessarily more on the medical side, but on the recreational.
“We have billboards now popping up, and we need to stop advertising this drug on billboards,” he says. “We have delivery, we have consumption sites, even hotels opening up ‘consumption rooms.’ ... We are walking the clock backwards on public health regulations we have had in place for decades for tobacco. There are no smoking rooms for cigarettes and haven’t been for a while, but now we’re making them for Big Marijuana?”
Adjusting the potency cap is also on his wish list for the future.
“We continue to see studies that tell us the potency issue is significant, particularly for mental health. ... We will likely want to see a cap on potency across the state,” he says. “Montana has already done it. States are starting to cap potency across the country, and we need to join them.”
While the public debate over legalization in general may be largely over, Niforatos believes the wind is actually at SAM’s back for further tightening regulations. He was encouraged by Speaker Garnett leading a near-unanimous passage of the legislation in the Senate.
“I do think the winds are turning in our favor, so it will come down to educating the public about this new high-potency marijuana. Many people in Colorado still don’t know about potency and what kinds of products are being sold — with more education for the public, I think we will see more regulations get passed,” Niforatos says.
Seritt is hopeful that a lawsuit against the governor, Wann v. Polis, will succeed in at least gaining an injunction, but there hasn’t been any forward movement. Benjamin Wann is a 19-year-old patient with seizure disorder who tried almost every pharmaceutical option under the sun. Nothing worked, until he discovered cannabis treatment. He then went five years without seizures, a life-changing improvement. HB-1317 will make many aspects of obtaining the products he needs much more difficult. While his attorney, Alex Buscher, was out of the country and unable to speak with the Indy for this story, he did respond via email about the case, and what he claims is a violation of the state Constitution. His statement is included in full below.
“Ben is a holder of a medical marijuana card, and as such, he is entitled to protections and allowances under the Colorado Constitution which have been violated by HB 1317.
“Amendment 20 of the Colorado Constitution is very clear and explicit. CDPHE must issue medical cards according to the exclusive procedures found in Amendment 20. HB 1317 adds multiple requirements to the Constitutional procedure, which is unlawful to effectuate by statute. Only the voters of the state of Colorado can change the Constitution or add substantive elements, which is the basis of our claim for injunctive relief.
“HB 1317 also impacts doctors, because doctors now must submit additional information to CDPHE not required by the Constitution, which legally cannot be required by statute, only by a vote of the people. The additional information required was essentially copied and pasted from the DEA’s pharmacist manual regarding required prescription information. Doctors have stated this change requires them to PRESCRIBE marijuana (a violation of their DEA license) vs. RECOMMEND Marijuana (allowable under first amendment protections provided by federal court rulings).
“Doctors have already resigned from practices and some practices have shut down entirely since January 1, 2022. Many doctors who are still recommending have increased their prices due to the increased risk, leaving many patients without the option to use medical marijuana because they cannot afford the appointments, which are not covered by insurance.
“Finally, the Constitution provides for two-ounces of a ‘usable form of marijuana’ which definitionally includes concentrates. Placing limitations on concentrates that equalize the daily purchase limits on the medical and recreational side, plus adding purchase tracking on the medical but not recreational side, is having the effect of patients 21+ moving to recreational as to not incur doctors’ fees nor tracking of their federal Schedule I Controlled Substance purchases. While this will increase state revenue, with fewer physicians recommending and 21+ patients moving to the recreational side, the concern is that many medical marijuana stores will shut down, leaving those under 21 without meaningful lawful access.”
Seritt chalks the bill’s popularity and smooth passage up to public misunderstanding.
“I think most people don’t understand the bill, because the way it was marketed was on two things: to prevent teen use and as a research bill, because there was a study in it,” she says. “If you read the language, it doesn’t necessarily sound like anything bad, but the way it was implemented, doctors are potentially forced to break federal law if they were to recommend cannabis.
“Vibrant Health closed, and a practice on the Western slope lost a physician. So now pediatric cases on the Western slope have to come in, since you have to get two recommendations for pediatrics. It has also raised the cost of even getting the card,” Seritt says. She adds that prices for the products she needs in Colorado Springs are nearly 25 percent higher than pre-HB-1317. One friend of hers has an autistic child with epilepsy, and Seritt says she was quoted nearly $1,000 by a clinic because they are now being required to come in multiple times a year for a cannabis assessment.
“There are people having to put their kids back on pharmaceuticals that didn’t work, and it’s dangerous for the kids. ... It’s just been a really sad thing to witness,” Seritt says. “We’re trying very hard to see how we can support the community and get them the access they need, but we need the injunction until we can figure this out.”
At first Hogan was angry, but she says she’s now moved into the sad stage of grief. The work was already stressful, with the burdens of running a cash business and not being able to keep bank accounts. “It’s not an easy industry to be in, to have to keep battling the state, and all these laws. So I’ve changed my perspective. I’m going to do something that makes me happier,” she says. “But my passion has been for the patients. We got them good doctors for over a decade, and I’m happy about that. I’m always going be a cannabis advocate. And I’d love to know why the state is doing this.”
Niforatos says he doesn’t like to see clinics closing, but he remains steadfast that HB-1317 represents progress. “My response to clinics shutting would be — that’s unfortunate they look at it that way. Any business that has the right motivations, as it relates to medicine, should embrace regulations ... and listen to scientists. That’s what the bill is about,” he says.
But for Hogan, after 12 years working with patients who have become like family, it’s a heartbreaking situation.
“A lot of patients, and their parents, are confused. [Former patients] are asking us if we’ll ever reopen, and I don’t know. If there are lobbying groups with a lot of funding ... are they paying our government to keep this bill in place? Why? I don’t know. Why isn’t the injunction moving? They started that [lawsuit] last July, that’s when the law passed,” Hogan recalls.
“Patients are suffering ... and we can’t help them anymore. Because we decided, you know what? We’re not going to comply with this [HB-1317] .We have gone through all the changes for over a decade, and we are over it,” she says.