Failed secretary of state candidate and election conspiracy theorist Tina Peters’ statewide recount bid has tanked, with no change to the results in the Republican primary race.
Pam Anderson is still the winner of that race with 43.06 percent of the vote. Peters, who is under indictment for multiple charges over election tampering, secured only 28.86 percent of the Republican primary vote.
Lynda Zamora Wilson’s recount demand in State Senate District 9 also yielded no change — Paul Lundeen is still the winning Republican candidate, with 66.36 percent of the vote.
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Aug. 4 that all 64 canvass boards signed off on the statewide recount results for the Republican Secretary of State primary race, and El Paso County’s canvass board confirmed its recount abstract for the state Republican primary race for Senate District 9. The original winners were confirmed in both recounts.
In a news release, Griswold said the results “confirm once again that Colorado elections are safe and secure,” adding, “disinformation and frivolous lawsuits do not change the fact that there are winners and losers in an election.”
Peters, former Mesa County clerk and recorder, and a promoter of the Big Lie that the 2020 election was "stolen" from Donald Trump, was criminally charged in March by a grand jury for helping an unauthorized person make copies of voting machine hard drives and attend an annual election machine software update. Peters faces 10 criminal counts from the grand jury indictment.
In her July 14 letter to Griswold demanding the recount, Peters said, "I have reasons to believe extensive malfeasance occurred in the June 2022 primary, and that the apparent outcome of this election does not reflect the will of Colorado voters not only for myself but also for many other America First statewide and local primary candidates." Peters was required to provide $255,912.33 in certified funds to pay for the recount she demanded.
Griswold said that despite “unparalleled pressure and scrutiny,” Colorado's election workers “have stayed focused on our ultimate goal: ensuring that every eligible Republican, Democrat, and Unaffiliated voter has their voice heard.
“Repeating a lie over and over does not make it true,” Griswold added. “Colorado’s elections are secure, and voters can be confident in them.”
Other failed Republican primary candidates — all election conspiracy theorists — filed a "petition for relief" with the El Paso County District Court on July 29, demanding that their recount requests proceed without paying the required certified funds. They include failed coroner candidate Rae Ann Weber; clerk and recorder candidate Peter Lupia, sheriff's candidate Todd Watkins, county commission District 1 candidate Lindsay Moore, county commission District 5 candidate David Winney and State House District 18 hopeful Summer Groubert.
Recounts must be funded by candidates unless the margin is within a half-percentage point of the number of votes cast for the winning candidate.
El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman pointed out at the time the failed candidates filed suit that taxpayers should not bear the burden of recounts, “especially when these races did not meet, by a very large margin, the threshold set in Colorado law to trigger a mandatory recount.”