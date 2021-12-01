Sleep in Heavenly Peace, founded in Twin Falls, Idaho in 2012, is a national nonprofit with a simple mission. “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town,” says Denny Butts, the president of the Colorado Springs chapter, which formed in 2018.
“That means we provide beds for kids that are sleeping on the floor, blow-up mattresses, sleeping with their parents, sleeping on the couch, various other undesirable situations, so that they can do better in school, better for themselves. The community helps us build the beds, so we love that we’re not just over here building them ourselves. We want to make Colorado Springs better, so we have organizations, groups, school groups, businesses and stuff that will come out and help us build the beds and deliver the beds.”
The organization is run entirely by volunteers, and any funds raised during the Give! Campaign will go directly towards building and delivering beds to families in need. “One hundred percent of all money stays in Colorado Springs, and that goes to building more beds, buying lumber, screws, mattresses, buying sheets and pillows,” says Butts.
For Butts, the biggest challenge faced by Sleep in Heavenly Peace is the need for volunteers. “Volunteers, getting help, building beds, delivering beds, getting people to be more involved as a core team member,” he says. “A core team member is someone who is a little more involved, to help us coordinate different parts and pieces of it. It’s more of a volunteer aspect than it is financial for us. We want the community to help us help this need in Colorado Springs.”
Butts says there is a large demand for Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s services. “About 2 to 3 percent of a city’s population has kids that are sleeping on the floor,” he says. “With Colorado Springs being in that 600,000 window, it’s always a need. We’re continuously building. We just did a big bed build and built 50 beds last month. We have another build coming up in December with a company in town that wants to make a donation and their employees are going to help us build a bunch of beds. We delivered 15 beds last weekend with some college kids from UCCS; they’ve been really instrumental in helping us achieve our mission.”
While Sleep in Heavenly Peace is committed to giving beds to those who need them, Butts notes that it isn’t exclusively a one-way relationship. Often the clients themselves go on to volunteer. “I delivered a bed set to a grandmother who had taken custody of her grandchildren in my neighborhood, and she was on a fixed income,” he says. “She was really excited that someone had made some handmade quilts, and she wanted to help make some quilts and donate them. We’ve also had kids we’ve delivered beds to come out to our builds and help build beds.”