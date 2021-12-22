In October of 2011, Ryan Garza, a United States Marine, was struck by an improvised explosive device during a tour in Afghanistan. Garza suffered grave bodily harm; his leg required amputation — but that well-established procedure produced a wound that would quickly heal.
The same cannot be said for the treatment of traumatic brain injury (TBI). The explosion that laid waste to Garza’s leg also damaged his brain and he still fights the effects of his severe TBI.
Operation TBI Freedom (OTF), a privately funded program of Colorado’s nonprofit Craig Hospital, was established in 2008 by philanthropist Robert “Dob” Bennett to help veterans like Garza. After hearing on the radio about the thousands of servicemembers returning from Iraq and Afghanistan with serious TBIs, Bennett saw a need for a specialized program to provide them with the support network they’d need to recover.
Traumatic brain injuries can be slow to manifest and heal. Minor TBIs may resolve themselves over time, but major trauma often results in long-term complications affecting brain function. Those with severe TBI may require lifelong support and care.
“What our staff does is guide servicemembers through their recovery, rehabilitation and reintegration until ultimately, they can reach independence,” says Steve Smith, 25-year U.S. Army veteran and program coordinator. “We do this through individualized, comprehensive recovery care plans; long-term, clinical case management; TBI education; TBI and [post-traumatic stress disorder] support groups; and other relevant recreational activities.”
With its team of eight case managers and a handful of staff, OTF currently manages 213 active cases. This is made possible by a careful screening and categorization system that ranks case priority. By analyzing data from the Mayo-Portland Adaptability Inventory (MPAI-4) and the Satisfaction with Life Scale, case managers can provide the appropriate amount of support and attention that each veteran may need.
As their program continues to grow, OTF’s primary challenge remains the same: behavioral health. Many of the veterans they serve were discharged under less-than-ideal conditions, meaning their access to certain resources such as education, health care and career opportunities was hindered. These factors, combined with the compounding effects of TBI, can make it difficult for case managers to work with them.
“When a case manager is trying to establish goals with a veteran, and there are some behavioral health issues there … it’s not really that easy,” says Smith. Even though, according to him, his team consists of some of the most patient, understanding individuals around.
Money raised for Operation TBI Freedom helps support their mission by funding professional care plan development, case-by-case TBI data collection, and group recreational activities that help develop a sense of community and belonging. Horseback riding, painting, archery, fly fishing and hiking are just a few examples of what the OTF team offers.
“[Garza] is a single-leg amputee with severe traumatic brain injury, and he’s got the heart of a lion,” says Smith. “He just won’t quit… When I see people like Ryan Garza, to see a guy like that smile when we’re out doing a function… it’s humbling.”
It’s difficult enough to transition from the military into the civilian world, says Smith. “I cannot imagine discharging from the military with a traumatic brain injury, or PTSD…. What OTF does is, we relieve some of that burden. They have somebody at their side during their transition.”
