Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers (PPACS) is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that result in the arrests of any persons distributing fentanyl, in any quantity. The possibility of reward money comes after a rash of fentanyl overdose-related fatalities in the region.
Five died in a Commerce City apartment in February from what police suspect was fentanyl-tainted cocaine, and three Colorado Springs School District 11 students have died this year. This month, a student at Mitchell High School became unresponsive in class and later died at a hospital due to a fentanyl overdose.
Fentanyl is an extremely powerful synthetic opioid that is believed to be at the heart of an uptick in fatal drug overdoses nationwide — in recent years overdose deaths have more than doubled, from about 44,000 in 2013 to over 100,000 between May 2020 and April 2021. Fentanyl can be fatal in doses as small as 2 milligrams and is roughly 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin.
The drug has been found mixed with cocaine, heroin, Percocet, Xanax, Oxycontin and even marijuana. PPACS emphasizes that they share information on a completely anonymous basis with regional law enforcement, and urge anyone with information to call 719-634-7687 or visit crimestop.net.