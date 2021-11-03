Nature! Photo Contest
Monday, Nov. 1 to Sunday, Nov. 14
Submit your best Nature! photos for a chance to win prizes, courtesy of Mountain Chalet. Just submit your entries (as jpgs) via email to contest@rmfi.org between Nov. 1 and 14 and donate the appropriate entry fees — $10 per image or $25 for three — through RMFI’s Indy Give! page.
Rocky Mountain Field Institute, 815 S. 25th St., rmfi.org/photocontest
2021 GIVE! THANKS/MAKE A DIFFERENCE
Monday, Nov. 1 to Wednesday, Dec. 1
The Youth Transformation Center and Educating Children of Color are planning a virtual 5K run that targets millennials as participants. The event will run from Nov. 1-Dec. 1. As well as sending registration information to more than 1,000 potential participants who will be encouraged to donate in support of both nonprofits, the event will have a presence on a number of social media platforms. Registration is facilitated by runsignup.com. In addition to doing something good for themselves by exercising and donating to two worthy causes, event participants will receive race swag, including stickers for everyone. The more that’s donated, the better the swag, including water bottles, T-shirts, and surprise gifts to donate toward.
Youth Transformation Center, Virtual 5K, fb.me/e/1kzaCJe1e
DayBreak’s Annual FREE GIVE! Back Gift Wrapping
Monday, Nov. 1, 6 p.m. to Thursday, Dec. 23, 6 p.m.
’Tis the season to give and receive gifts, and DayBreak is here to take the gift wrapping off your hands.
DayBreak - An Adult Day Program, 404 N. State Highway 67, Woodland Park, 719-687-3000, Thursday, Nov. 4, 6-8 p.m.
Trout ’n Trails Pint Night
As part of the Indy Give! Campaign, Rocky Mountain Field Institute is partnering with the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance and the Trails and Open Space Coalition to host Trout ’N Trails Pint Night! Drop in to this FREE event at Angler’s Covey for beer courtesy of New Belgium Brewing, donation-based prize drawings throughout the evening, fly fishing demos, and more! This is an open-house-style event, but we encourage you to reserve your ticket in advance. Parking will be limited.
Rocky Mountain Field Institute, Angler’s Covey, 295 S. 21st St., facebook.com/events/906656440274160
In Plain Sight Art Show
Friday, Nov. 5, 5-8 p.m.
Join us for a very special art show featuring works from Homeward Pikes Peak clients and local community artists. There will be music by the Charlie Milo Trio, plus refreshments.
Homeward Pikes Peak, Knights of Columbus Hall at Penrose Library (enter at 22 Pikes Peak Ave.) homewardpp.org
Change for Hope
Friday, Nov. 5, 5-8 p.m.
Time for a change! Family Promise invites the community to paint messages of hope on the “Say What?” Truck to support homeless families. Food, music and fun for the whole family! Donations suggested.
Family Promise of Colorado Springs, First Baptist Church of Colorado Springs, 317 E. Kiowa St., facebook.com/events/271976194811517